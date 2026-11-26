New research reveals distinct roles for hip flexor size and strength. Strength aids walking while larger muscles improve stair climbing in older adults with chronic low back pain.

Research published in the Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Journal indicates that hip flexor size and strength serve distinct functions for older adults managing chronic low back pain. A longitudinal study demonstrates that greater muscle strength correlates with improved walking capacity, while larger muscle cross-sectional area predicts better performance in stair climbing tasks one year later.

Distinct Roles of Hip Muscle Metrics

The primary finding reveals that hip flexion strength and hip flexor size are associated with different aspects of physical function in older adults with chronic low back pain. Greater baseline hip flexion strength was significantly associated with better 6-Minute Walk Test performance at the 12-month follow-up, with each additional kilogram of strength associated with a 2.44-meter greater walking distance after accounting for other factors.

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However, iliopsoas cross-sectional area did not provide additional insight into walking performance. The opposite pattern emerged for stair climbing. Each additional square centimeter of baseline iliopsoas cross-sectional area was associated with a 0.258-second shorter Stair Climb Test completion time at 12 months, whereas hip flexion strength showed no significant independent association with performance.

Methodology and Participant Demographics

The study included a total of 250 older adults aged 60 to 85 years who reported having chronic low back pain, lasting at least three months and occurring on four or more days per week. Hip flexion strength and hip flexor cross-sectional area of participants were measured at baseline using hand-held dynamometry and ultrasonography, respectively.

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The researchers measured the cross-sectional areas of three hip flexor muscles: the iliopsoas, sartorius, and rectus femoris. They assessed physical function using the 6-Minute Walk Test and the Stair Climb Test at baseline and at the 12-month follow-up. The researchers accounted for several factors that could influence physical function, including age, sex, body mass index, education, multimorbidity, pain intensity, pain-related disability, and baseline physical function.

Biological Mechanisms and Aging Factors

Low back pain is the leading cause of disability worldwide, and the number of people affected is increasing, partly due to population aging. It has been predicted that approximately 843 million people will be affected by low back pain globally in 2050, and previous research suggests that approximately one-third of individuals with low back pain develop a chronic form. Chronic low back pain is associated with a range of negative health consequences, and older adults are particularly vulnerable to these effects.

Researchers at the University of Delaware investigated whether hip flexor cross-sectional area provides additional insight into future physical function beyond what is explained by hip flexion strength in older adults with chronic low back pain. The researchers suggest that the different muscular demands of walking and stair climbing, together with age-related changes in muscle composition, may help explain these findings.

Clinical Implications for Rehabilitation

Aging preferentially reduces the number and size of type 2 muscle fibers, which generate rapid contractions but are more susceptible to fatigue. Among various hip muscles, hip flexors are particularly crucial for physical function. The primary hip flexor, the iliopsoas, also contributes to spinal stability through its anatomical connection to the lumbar spine.

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Approximately two-thirds of older adults with chronic low back pain exhibit hip muscle weakness, regardless of whether they experience hip pain. However, whether hip muscle size provides additional insight into future physical function beyond muscle strength has not been studied in this population. Stronger and larger muscles may offer different advantages for older adults with chronic low back pain, suggesting that assessing both could help clinicians develop more personalized rehabilitation strategies for walking and climbing stairs.