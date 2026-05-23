HIP HOP LEGEND ROB BASE DIES AT AGE 59 IN A PRIVATE BATTLE WITH CANCER

Rob Base, one half of the late 80s hip hop duo DJ E-Z Rock, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2026, at age 59. The Harlem-bred rapper had a private battle with cancer. It was only four days after celebrating his birthday.

Rob Base of the late 80s hip-hop duo DJ E-Z Rock has died at age 59 - just four days after celebrating his birthday. On Friday, a post shared on his official Instagram account announced the sad news.

The caption read, 'Today, we share the heartbreaking news that hip hop legend Rob Base passed away peacefully on May 22, 2026, surrounded by family after a private battle with cancer.

' Base had recently reunited with E-Z Rock on the I Love the 90s Tour and was also involved in mentoring aspiring artists through his production company, Funky Base, Inc. Born Robert Ginyard, Rob Base was a Harlem-bred rapper and a member of the collective known for the hit 1988 song It Takes Two. Their debut album, It Takes Two, peaked at number four on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, which was released in 1989.

Rapper Fat Joe commented on Rob Base's Instagram post, writing, 'Love Rob, I’m so sorry ❤️.

' The music artist marked his 59th birthday with a post on social media, thanking God for allowing him to see another year





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Rob Base DJ E-Z Rock It Takes Two Birthdate Happy Birthday Private Battle With Cancer Mentoring Aspiring Artists Horror Film Urban Flesh Eaters Deep Impact Hip Hop Legend

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