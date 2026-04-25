HiPP Organic Recalls Baby Lasagne Due to Undeclared Celery

HiPP Organic UK has recalled its 7+ months Vegetable Lasagne 190g jar due to a labelling error. The product contains celeriac (celery) which is not highlighted on the label, posing a risk to babies with celery allergies. Consumers are advised not to feed the product to allergic babies and to contact HiPP for a refund.

A significant product recall has been initiated by HiPP Organic UK concerning their widely distributed 7+ months Vegetable Lasagne baby food, packaged in 190g jars.

The recall stems from a packaging error where celeriac, a form of celery, is present in the product but is not prominently highlighted on the ingredient list – specifically, it is not displayed in bold text. This omission poses a potential health risk to infants and young children with celery allergies. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued a formal product recall alert, detailing the specifics of the affected batch and advising consumers on the necessary steps to take.

The affected product is identified by batch code B49311 and carries a best before date of January 31, 2027. The FSA explicitly states that the presence of celeriac makes the product unsafe for individuals with a celery allergy, emphasizing the importance of vigilance for parents and caregivers. HiPP Organic UK has taken responsibility for the error, attributing it to a mistake during a recent update to the product’s packaging artwork.

The company explained that during the artwork refresh process, the allergen information for celeriac was inadvertently not bolded within the ingredients list, failing to meet the standard practice of clearly identifying potential allergens. This oversight, while unintentional, creates a risk for babies who may have a sensitivity or allergy to celery. HiPP Organic has proactively issued instructions to consumers who have purchased the affected product.

They are advising anyone with a baby who has a celery allergy to refrain from feeding them the lasagne and to contact HiPP Organic directly for a full reimbursement. The company has provided multiple channels for contact, including an email address (hello@hipp.co.uk) and a dedicated customer service phone line (0800 298 4477), available Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm, excluding Bank Holidays. This demonstrates a commitment to addressing the issue swiftly and providing support to concerned parents.

HiPP Organic is a well-established and respected brand in the baby food industry, boasting over 125 years of experience. The company prides itself on its commitment to quality, utilizing premium organic ingredients and adhering to stringent quality control standards that surpass both EU and UK regulations. Their website emphasizes a dedication to crafting recipes that are specifically tailored to each stage of a baby’s development, considering nutritional needs, taste preferences, texture, and appropriate portion sizes.

HiPP Organic’s products are formulated without artificial ingredients, preservatives, or additives, and they go beyond legal requirements by excluding added salt and refined sugar. This commitment to natural and wholesome ingredients is a cornerstone of the HiPP Organic brand identity. The company’s proactive response to this labelling error, including the comprehensive recall and clear communication with consumers, underscores their dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of the babies and toddlers who consume their products.

The incident serves as a reminder of the critical importance of accurate allergen labelling in food products, particularly those intended for vulnerable populations like infants





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Hipp Organic Baby Food Recall Celery Allergy Food Safety Product Recall

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