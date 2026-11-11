A retired accountant has launched a £300,000 lawsuit against Spitfire AA810 Restoration, accusing the firm of mismanaging funds used to rebuild a Messerschmitt Bf 109 in tribute to pilot Gunther Rall. The case highlights disputes over ownership and use of historic aircraft parts.

A retired accountant and historian, Terrence Coakley, has brought a £300,000 court case against Spitfire AA810 Restoration, claiming the firm breached a loan agreement and misused money earmarked for the restoration of a Messerschmitt Bf 109. The dispute centers on the use of a German fighter aircraft painted in the livery of Luftwaffe ace Gunther Rall, who died in 2009 aged 91.

Legal Basis of the Dispute

Coakley financed the purchase of parts from a Spanish Buchon fighter in February by contributing approximately £190,000 as a loan, with the remainder pledged by his charity, Friends of British Aviation Heritage. The agreement stated that Spitfire would restore the components and Coakley would curate the finished exhibit. Coakley alleges that Spitfire failed to provide updates on the location of the stolen parts and is now attempting to sell them without his consent.

Also read Florence Pugh turns heads in a skintight PVC catsuit

Spitfire's legal counsel counters that Coakley has no ownership claim over the actual Messerschmitt wreck or the Buchon spares, as these were never included in the loan terms. The firm maintains that the debtor's role was limited to providing financial support and that the artifacts remain the property of Spitfire.

Stakeholder Positions and Arguments

Coakley's barrister, Tom Beasley, presented evidence to Central London County Court of an urgent injunction that was sought to recover the historic memorabilia. Beasley highlighted that Spitfire breached the loan conditions and may have tried to liquidate the items. Judge Mark Raeside recorded that Coakley would seek restitution of any outstanding funds and the return of the original parts.

Advertisement

Spitfire's barrister, William Richardson, denied any wrongdoing, stating that Coakley's claims were unsupported by documentation. He argued that any portrayal of Coakley as "curator" was a misunderstanding, and that No disposal of the parts had occurred.

Impact on Aviation Heritage and Next Steps

The case raises questions about the preservation of wartime artifacts and the enforceability of informal agreements in the aircraft restoration market. Should the court rule in favour of Coakley, the restoration of the Messerschmitt could resume, with the finished aircraft displayed in museums across England and the United States. Conversely, a ruling against Coakley would leave the flightworthy Bf 109 project unfinished and potentially end the bi‑national historic partnership between the UK and the US.

Spitfire has requested a review of the injunction and is preparing to present evidence that the alleged sale of parts was a misunderstanding. Citing no concrete proof, the company anticipates that the matter will be resolved in the court's next hearing in early May 2024.