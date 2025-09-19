Historic Amounderness House in Preston Gets Redesign for Revamp

Major changes are in store for Preston's historic Amounderness House, with the south wing being retained instead of demolished. The £9 million revamp, initially planned for a £7.4 million budget, will now see the two-storey block preserved and repurposed for craft studios or retail units.

Part of a historic Preston city centre site will remain standing after initial plans to demolish it were revised. Amounderness House , the city's former magistrates' courts, is set for a £9 million transformation into an office and retail facility. The Grade II-listed building, on Lancaster Road next to the town hall, dates back to the 19th and early 20th centuries.

The Preston City Council-led project, first approved in November 2023, initially planned to refurbish the older sections while demolishing modern additions. This approach aimed to create a flexible workspace hub. However, the plans have undergone significant changes. The original blueprint called for the demolition of the south wing, intended to be replaced with a new building housing craft studios or retail units. Instead, the existing two-storey block will be preserved, cleaned, repaired, and repointed to accommodate the previously proposed units. The ground floor will feature lowered window sills to create larger shopfront-style curtain walling, framed by aluminium window surrounds. New windows will also be installed on the first floor. Other changes include modifying the existing courtyard gates to provide emergency escape and level access. The transformed Amounderness House will offer 26 offices and workspaces of various sizes aimed at both established companies and start-ups, managed by local bespoke office space provider Wrkspace. The project also includes the creation of a new public space within the existing courtyard area. The revamp is part of Preston's successful bid to the government's Towns Fund, securing £20.9 million for a range of projects. The initial expected completion date was later this year, but a revised date remains undisclosed





