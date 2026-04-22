Historic Edinburgh Site Occupied by Travellers Despite Security Measures

Travellers have illegally occupied the Huly Hill archaeological site in Edinburgh, breaching security barriers installed by local residents. Concerns are growing over potential vandalism and environmental damage, with locals demanding action from Edinburgh City Council and Police Scotland.

A historic site in Edinburgh , dating back to 2500 BC, has been occupied by a group of travellers who breached security measures to gain access.

The Huly Hill site, a location of significant archaeological importance featuring a cairn and stone circle, has been repeatedly targeted by unauthorised encampments. Despite efforts by local residents and the Newbridge and Ratho Station Community Association to deter access, including the installation of concrete barriers donated by local businesses, the travellers managed to force their way through a vulnerable section of the perimeter fence.

This latest incursion has sparked outrage among locals who fear a repeat of past incidents involving vandalism, environmental damage, and the accumulation of waste, including discarded appliances and human waste. Residents report feeling threatened when attempting to access the heritage site and express frustration with what they perceive as a lack of decisive action from both Police Scotland and Edinburgh City Council.

The community association had previously alerted the council to the weak point in the fencing, but their warnings were reportedly ignored. The travellers, numbering over a dozen caravans, are currently situated at a junction of the M8 and M9 motorways, near Edinburgh Airport. The occupation evokes memories of a previous lengthy encampment last year, which necessitated a substantial cleanup operation.

The association highlights that the council previously blocked plans to permanently secure the site, leading them to seek alternative solutions through community fundraising and local business support. The current situation underscores the challenges faced by local authorities in balancing the protected status of traveller communities with the need to safeguard historical sites and address the concerns of residents. The process of eviction requires navigating bureaucratic procedures and obtaining court orders, adding to the frustration of those seeking a swift resolution.

The council has acknowledged the concerns raised by residents and has stated that officers will be visiting the site to assess the situation and determine immediate steps. Councillor Tim Pogson, Convener for Housing, Homelessness and Fair Work, expressed understanding of the community’s anxieties and confirmed ongoing collaboration with the Scottish Government, Historic Environment Scotland (HES), and Police Scotland to explore both short-term and long-term solutions.

Given that a significant portion of the land is owned by the Scottish Government, a coordinated approach involving multiple stakeholders is deemed essential. The Daily Mail has contacted Edinburgh City Council for further comment. Locals are demanding immediate action to evict the travellers and prevent further damage to the historically significant site, emphasizing the importance of preserving Scotland’s ancient heritage for future generations.

The community feels their efforts to protect the site have been undermined and are deeply concerned about the potential environmental and historical consequences of the ongoing occupation





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Edinburgh Travellers Huly Hill Archaeological Site Vandalism

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