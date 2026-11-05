Historic England Adds Shakespearean Home and Shrewsbury Inn to Risk Register

Historic England's Heritage at Risk Register now includes Hall's Croft and The Lion Hotel. New entries highlight conservation needs in the Midlands while successful repairs remove 13 other sites from the danger list.

Historic England has officially added Hall's Croft in Stratford-upon-Avon and The Lion Hotel in Shrewsbury to its annual Heritage at Risk Register due to severe conservation challenges facing these Grade I-listed properties.

The announcement, which highlights vulnerable heritage assets across the region, marks a significant concern for the preservation of England's most historic sites. The register serves as a critical tool for identifying locations that require immediate intervention to prevent irreversible damage.

Also read Yorkshire Sites Added to Heritage at Risk Register 2026

Hall's Croft Conservation Crisis

Hall's Croft, a Grade I-listed timber-framed property built in 1613, faces significant financial and structural hurdles despite a £1m donation from playwright Ken Ludwig for its restoration project.

The property, which was home to William Shakespeare's daughter Susanna Hall and her husband Dr John Hall, has a rich history that includes serving as a boarding school and residence for literary figures like George Bernard Shaw and Marie Corelli.

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Historic England determined that the building requires further funding for essential repairs and restoration to address the ongoing conservation challenges that threaten its survival.

Clifford's Castle Structural Collapse

Clifford's Castle, a Norman fortress dating back to approximately 1070, has also been included on the risk list after heavy rain earlier this year caused a major collapse in the Rosamund Tower.

The fortress had previously been removed from the register following successful repair works, but the recent structural failure has left the remaining site fragile and closed to the public until further assessments can be made.

This incident underscores the vulnerability of historic structures to extreme weather events, which can rapidly reverse years of careful maintenance and conservation efforts.

Successful Midlands Conservation Projects

While 58 sites in the Midlands were added to the register this year, 13 sites were successfully removed following comprehensive conservation work that secured their future and halted the decline.

The Severn Wharf Building in Ironbridge, known as the Museum of the Gorge, was removed from the list after a £260,000 repair programme addressed severe flood damage suffered in 2020, with the building now managed by the National Trust.

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Burslem Conservation Area in Stoke-on-Trent, recognized as the Mother town of the Potteries, is also showing signs of recovery through ongoing efforts to safeguard its historic character and structural integrity.

Strategic Regeneration Efforts

Historic England emphasizes that the register plays a vital role in bringing attention to vulnerable heritage sites and securing the necessary investment to safeguard them for future generations.

Louisa Moore, Historic England's team leader for places regeneration in the Midlands, explained that sites can be added for various reasons including neglect, lack of use, fire, flooding, or accidental damage, such as industrial buildings struck by trucks.

Major restoration of the Grade II-listed Market Hall in Burslem is now under way, supported by an £800,000 Heritage at Risk Capital Fund grant, demonstrating the tangible impact of targeted funding on local heritage preservation.

The register helps officials concentrate on which parts of history are at risk and what needs to be saved, ensuring that once a building is gone, it cannot be replaced, thereby preserving the unique cultural identity of the region.