Historic Family-Run Department Store to Close After 112 Years Amid Retail Challenges

Hancock and Wood, Warrington's oldest department store, will shut down next month after more than a century, citing online competition, rising costs, and the impact of retail parks. Director Christopher Hancock reflects on the difficult decision and the store's resilient history.

Hancock and Wood, a family-run department store owned by the fourth generation of the Hancock family, will close its doors next month after 112 years of serving its local community.

The store's closure marks the end of an era for Warrington's oldest-running department store, which has weathered significant historical events, including the 1993 IRA bombing that devastated the town centre. Director Christopher Hancock, whose grandfather founded the shop, expressed deep personal anguish over the decision, describing sleepless nights and a sense that the business had reached "the end of the road.

" In a statement, the management cited the relentless surge in online shopping, rising business rates, and mounting competition from retail parks as the primary factors forcing the closure. The store's history is intertwined with community memories; a customer lamented, "It's one of my favourite shops. I came here as a baby, my mum always brought me here and I love this shop," highlighting the emotional toll of the loss.

Mr. Hancock recounted how the high street has transformed beyond recognition, with the business struggling under soaring operating costs, especially since the pandemic. He noted that cost increases far outpaced inflation, while revenue growth remained elusive.

"Our costs have risen way above inflation and unfortunately, our turnover increase has been hard to come by," he said. The rise of e-commerce and the dominance of out-of-town retail centers have created an environment where traditional department stores face existential challenges. The store's resilience was tested not only by economic pressures but also by historical tragedies; during the 1993 bombing, Mr. Hancock's brother was knocked over by the second blast, though physically unharmed, he was left shaken.

These incidents underscore the store's long-standing role as a community landmark. The closure of Hancock and Wood reflects a broader crisis affecting high streets across the UK. As consumer habits shift and operational costs climb, many independent and family-run retailers are succumbing to forces beyond their control.

The store's story is one of adaptation and endurance, from its founding by Frederick Samuel Hancock, who enlisted in World War One shortly after opening, to surviving decades of economic fluctuation and terror attacks. Yet, the current landscape presents insurmountable obstacles. The decision to shut down is a somber acknowledgment that some legacies, no matter how cherished, cannot withstand the relentless march of digital disruption and changing urban commerce.

The community's attachment to the store, as evidenced by personal testimonies, contrasts sharply with the cold economic realities that have sealed its fate. As the final chapter closes, the loss resonates beyond commerce, touching the social fabric of Warrington





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Department Store Closure High Street Retail Online Shopping Impact Warrington Family Business

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