Historic Ferry Service Saved from Closure at Last Minute

A vital ferry service, operational for nearly 180 years, has been granted a reprieve from closure thanks to a last-minute agreement between Wyre Council and the current operator. The Fleetwood–Knott End Ferry faced imminent shutdown due to operator recruitment challenges, but a short-term solution has been secured, with ongoing discussions aimed at establishing a sustainable long-term arrangement. Local MP Cat Smith has welcomed the news, highlighting the ferry's significance as a transport link and a cultural icon for the communities it serves. The operator has expressed optimism regarding a potential new three-year contract, emphasizing their commitment and past investments in the service, while also clarifying factors that have influenced passenger numbers and operational capabilities.

The Fleetwood – Knott End Ferry, a service with a remarkable history spanning almost 180 years, has been dramatically rescued from the brink of closure at the very last moment. The ferry had been on the verge of making its final journey this week, a consequence of significant concerns regarding the availability of suitable operators to maintain its running.

However, in an unexpected turn of events, on the very day the service was scheduled to cease operations, Wyre Council announced that a crucial agreement had been reached, ensuring the ferry's immediate future. The council conveyed its satisfaction with the breakthrough, stating that a clear path forward had been established following productive discussions with the incumbent operator. This agreement provides a much-needed short-term certainty for the local communities, businesses, and visitors who rely on this essential transport link. Wyre Council has been actively engaged in exploring all viable and achievable options to preserve this important service for an extended period, recognizing its dual role as a vital transport artery and a cherished element of the area's identity. The immediate focus will be on ensuring continuity while a more sustainable long-term solution is developed in collaboration with various partners. Further updates on these ongoing discussions will be provided as they progress. Member of Parliament, Cat Smith, lauded the outcome as positive news, sharing on social media her delight that the Fleetwood–Knott End ferry service will continue to operate for the time being. She expressed gratitude to everyone involved in the efforts to keep the ferry operational while longer-term conversations are underway. Wyre Marine Services Ltd, the current operators, also confirmed the interim continuation of the ferry service and revealed that negotiations are in progress for a potential new three-year contract. In a statement on their Facebook page, they addressed the recent silence, explaining the importance of having all the facts and a clear plan before making public comments, especially after consulting with their staff. The company assured that their employees would always remain integral to their operations, regardless of any contractual outcomes. Wyre Marine Services Ltd requested to continue operating the ferry on an interim basis to serve the public. Following constructive dialogue with Wyre Borough Council and Lancashire County Council, a joint decision was made to maintain the service temporarily while longer-term arrangements are finalized. The company described the discussions as positive and indicated that the negotiation process for a new three-year contract has begun. They highlighted their significant investment of company funds over the past 25 years into the service for the benefit of the local populations of Fleetwood and Knott End, and that they have communicated their investment plans for the new contract to the council. The operators also sought to address public speculation and rumors, stating that much of it is inaccurate and that several key factors have been overlooked or omitted in public discourse. They clarified that the changes in passenger numbers were not a direct council decision but stemmed from revised vessel coding and certification requirements. Under the former passenger capacity regulations, a specific certification was mandatory for the vessel master, and difficulties in finding locally based individuals with this qualification, particularly after the retirement of their master and manager, had posed challenges. The updated vessel coding has broadened the scope of required certifications, thus increasing the pool of qualified individuals available for recruitment, thereby reducing reliance on a small group of certified personnel and enhancing the overall reliability of the service. This change will also provide an opportunity to train a new master for the required certification. Despite a potentially lower number of passengers per journey, the service will now offer continuous crossings once the maximum passenger capacity is reached, leading to more frequent departures than the previous half-hourly schedule, as dictated by demand. Furthermore, the company has invested in and designed a new water injection dredger, which allows them to dredge under their current MMO license, a capability previously prohibited for disposing of dredged material at sea. Dredging is scheduled to proceed this month, which will extend the operational hours of the service. While acknowledging and appreciating the community's fundraising efforts, the operators emphasized that the most effective way to support the local ferry and businesses in Knott End and Fleetwood is by actively using the service. They concluded by expressing their gratitude for the public's support over the years





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