Iconic House and Claves Studio renovate Henry Jacques Le Même's 1943 chalet Le Sarto, blending restored heritage features with contemporary luxury design in the French Alps.

The historic chalet Le Sarto, originally designed by architect Henry Jacques Le Même between 1941 and 1943, has completed a comprehensive renovation led by the firm Iconic House. This 650 square meter property, located in the French Alps, stands as one of Le Même's most successful implementations of his specific architectural concepts reflecting the evolving winter sports lifestyle of high society.

Restoring Architectural Heritage and Charm

Laure Gravier and Soizic Fougeront, the founders of the interior architecture studio Claves, spearheaded the interior design for this prestigious project. Claves was founded in 2022, building upon the collective professional experience its founders gained while working at the renowned studio of Pierre Yovanovitch. The studio approaches each commission with a distinct narrative philosophy, and Le Sarto serves as a prime example of this methodical design strategy.

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The renovation team deeply respected the French decorative arts tradition to inform their aesthetic choices. The chalet's new appearance pays direct homage to its mid-twentieth-century period charm through the careful restoration of original features. These elements include the exterior façades which retain their original colour schemes and historic railings, the intricate carved woodwork, and the original fittings that define the building's character.

Windows throughout the residence feature details of traditional mountain motifs designed to capture and frame the natural light effectively. This attention to historical detail ensures that the structural integrity and visual language of the original 1940s design remain intact while being elevated for modern living standards and expectations.

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Contemporary Interiors with Spiraling Motifs

Inside, the design palette is dominated by shades of red, green, and wood-clad walls that create an appropriately cosy and inviting atmosphere. Swirling wallpaper patterns mirror the design of the spiral staircase, which features wavy wrought iron details. The rest of the interiors are organized around this central architectural element, including a grand reception floor, a prominent fireplace, numerous bedrooms, and a dedicated ski room.

The renovation also introduced modern amenities to meet contemporary luxury standards. The property now offers a fully equipped gym as well as both indoor and outdoor swimming pools. These additions are seamlessly integrated into the existing structure, ensuring that the new facilities complement rather than overwhelm the historic fabric of the chalet.

A chair and floor lamp featuring the same spiralling pattern echo the dreamlike movement found in the staircase, infusing the residence with a feeling that is both fantastical and contemporary. This cohesive design language ensures that every element, from lighting to furniture, contributes to a unified visual narrative that honors the past while embracing modern sensibilities.

Fusion of Vintage Finds and Modern Art

The bedroom areas are adorned with deep red tiling that creates a striking visual contrast against the wood-clad walls. The bed is set back into an alcove within these wood-clad walls, bringing together midcentury aesthetics with modern comfort. This spatial arrangement creates a sense of intimacy and luxury, allowing residents to retreat into a private sanctuary within the larger chalet.

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The space is decorated with a curated selection of period furniture and vintage finds that add character and history to the rooms. Complementing these antique pieces is a series of contemporary artworks that garnish the walls, injecting a sense of modernity and artistic flair. This juxtaposition of old and new results in a warm space that feels familiar yet entirely new.

The renovation of Le Sarto by Iconic House and Claves demonstrates a sophisticated understanding of architectural preservation. By respecting the original vision of Henry Jacques Le Même while introducing contemporary comforts and design elements, the project creates a living space that is both historically significant and functionally modern. This approach ensures that the chalet remains relevant and desirable for future generations of winter sports enthusiasts and design aficionados.