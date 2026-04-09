Historic Irish Village of Lyons Listed for £17.5 Million

The charming Irish village of Lyons, County Kildare, a meticulously restored historical estate, is on the market for £17.5 million, offering a unique blend of luxury, history, and investment potential.

The charming Irish village of Lyons, a picturesque estate nestled in County Kildare , is currently listed for sale at €20 million (£17.5 million) by Sotheby's International Realty. This historic village , spanning 20 acres, presents a unique opportunity to acquire a piece of Irish history and luxury. Initially developed in the 18th century as a mining village, Lyons boasts a rich past, with many of its stone cottages dating back to the 1820s.

The village was once owned by Ryanair co-founder Tony Ryan, who purchased and restored it in the 1990s. After Ryan's passing in 2007, businessman Barry O'Callaghan acquired the estate in 2016. Today, it operates as a five-star hotel known as Cliff Lyons, offering guests a luxurious country retreat within its beautifully restored, rose-clad cottages. These cottages, featuring a total of 47 bedrooms, are carefully arranged in intimate squares and gardens, preserving their Georgian charm while incorporating modern comforts. The village also features landscaped courtyards, a lake, and a gated avenue, providing a sense of seclusion and tranquility. The listing describes the village as a truly enchanting sanctuary. \The Village of Lyons holds a significant place in Irish heritage, going beyond its elegant accommodations. The area's history is interwoven with notable figures and industries. For instance, the village once included a flourmill operated by Joseph P Shackleton, a relative of the renowned Antarctic explorer Ernest Shackleton. The mill later evolved into a roller mill before sadly being destroyed by fire, marking a turning point for the village. Additional historic features included a lock yard, police barracks, a pub, and an old schoolhouse, highlighting the diverse functions the village once served. Today, the village offers modern amenities while paying homage to its past. The former mill is now home to the Shackleton Mill Restaurant and Terrace. The village is surrounded by rolling hills and farmland and is a short drive from the bustling city of Dublin. Nicola Vance of Sotheby's International Realty highlighted the enduring quality of the buildings, remarking on their beautiful aesthetic and the attention to longevity in their construction. The listing is expected to attract an ultra-high-net-worth individual who sees the property as an investment or Irish estate. The village further offers a spa and various dining and entertaining spaces. \The sale of Lyons presents an exceptional opportunity to own a meticulously restored historical village. The potential buyer would acquire a unique property encompassing both residential and commercial aspects, offering a blend of private luxury and hospitality. The property's strategic location, its proximity to Dublin, and its extensive amenities, including its multiple dining and entertainment spaces, add to its appeal. The surrounding area offers additional leisure opportunities, including nearby golf courses, country houses, and impressive farms. The village offers a serene escape while providing access to the convenience of the nearby city. The presence of the Shackleton Mill Restaurant and Terrace, within the confines of the village, ensures that the property is able to generate income. Despite the change of hands over the years, the village has maintained its allure. The revival reflects an investment in preserving history and the value of elegance. The sale is an opportunity to purchase a unique historical treasure that has a very strong and attractive appeal





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