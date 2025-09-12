Historic Law Castle on Scotland's West Coast Offers a Glimpse into the Past

A 15th-century tower house with royal ties, Law Castle is for sale in Scotland. This stunning property blends medieval charm with modern comforts, offering a unique opportunity to own a piece of Scottish history.

Law Castle , a 15th-century tower house located on Scotland 's west coast, is currently on the market for offers over £1 million. This historical gem was originally built in 1467 as a wedding gift for Princess Mary Stuart and boasts a unique blend of medieval architecture and modern comforts. The six-story castle sprawls over 3,000 square feet, featuring six bedrooms, four bathrooms, and three lounge areas, including a captivating dungeon dining room.

Its rugged stone walls, exposed timber beams, and grand proportions evoke a sense of history while maintaining a warm and inviting ambiance. \Savills, the real estate agency handling the sale, highlights the castle's distinct architectural details in their description: 'At each corner, conical turrets rise gracefully, adding architectural drama and historic charm. The roof is further enhanced by decorative stonework, which accentuates the castle's timeless character and contributes to its commanding silhouette against the surrounding greenery.' They emphasize that this is not a romanticized fantasy castle but a genuine piece of Scottish history, meticulously restored and brimming with character. The opportunity to own this iconic home is described as rare and truly exceptional.\Beyond its historical significance and architectural splendor, Law Castle offers practical modern amenities. Its convenient location within commuting distance of Glasgow adds to its appeal, making it an attractive proposition for buyers seeking a unique blend of history, comfort, and accessibility





