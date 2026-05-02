Historic Manchester Pub, Sir Ralph Abercromby, Closes for Major Refurbishment

The Sir Ralph Abercromby, one of Manchester’s oldest pubs and a site with links to the Peterloo Massacre, is closing temporarily for a substantial refurbishment as part of the wider St Michael’s development project. Landlord Mike reflects on the challenges facing the pub industry and the future of the historic venue.

The Sir Ralph Abercromby , a pub steeped in Manchester ’s history, is preparing to close its doors for a significant refurbishment. For many, it represents more than just a place to drink; it’s a tangible link to the city’s past, having been a licensed house since 1780 and a refuge during the tumultuous Peterloo Massacre of 1819, even serving as a makeshift medical station.

Current landlord Mike, who has overseen the pub for the last 15 years, acknowledges the closure on May 3rd is inevitable, citing the escalating challenges facing the hospitality industry. The cost of running a pub has dramatically increased, with expenses doubling in the last three years, squeezing profit margins and hindering recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the pub experienced a thriving period before the pandemic, with a consistent flow of customers from office workers to late-night patrons, the subsequent lockdowns and changing habits have left a lasting impact. The pub’s fate is also intertwined with the ambitious £400m St Michael’s development project spearheaded by Gary Neville’s Relentless Developments. Initially, Neville considered demolishing the pub to make way for the project, a proposal that sparked significant public outcry.

He later reversed course, incorporating the pub into the plans and acknowledging its importance to Manchester’s cultural heritage. However, the building is now in need of substantial repairs, including roof work, window replacements, and door upgrades. The refurbishment, funded by Neville’s company, aims to restore the pub to its former glory while integrating it with the modern architecture of the St Michael’s complex, including a striking glass walkway connecting it to the W Hotel.

This walkway, conceived by Mike himself, is intended to drive foot traffic and facilitate improvements to the pub’s facilities. Despite the eventual agreement to preserve the pub, the journey hasn’t been without its challenges. Local campaigns were launched to ‘save’ the Sir Ralph Abercromby, and even proposals were floated to rebuild it brick-by-brick elsewhere. Mike, however, has long anticipated this transition.

He reveals he learned of the redevelopment plans shortly after taking over the pub in 2011, a time when it was largely unwanted and had been vacant for 18 months. He expresses a sense of acceptance, stating that the refurbishment is ultimately for the best. He believes the changes will secure the pub’s future for generations to come.

The closure marks a poignant moment – a shift between Manchester’s historical foundations and its contemporary skyline, but also a potential new chapter for a beloved landmark





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