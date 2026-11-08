Historic Mason-Dixon Line Map Sells for $950,000 in North Carolina Auction

The iconic Mason-Dixon Line map, a pivotal artifact of American colonial history, sold for $950,000 at a Brunk Auction event in Asheville, North Carolina.

The Mason-Dixon Line map sold for $950,000 to an anonymous buyer at a Brunk Auction house in Asheville, North Carolina, on October 29. This hand-drawn colonial chart, which historically divided free states from slave states, attracted forty-five bidders who competed intensely for the pre-Civil War relic. The auction concluded in under three minutes after the first offer was made at $400,000. Lauren Brunk, the President of Brunk Auction, described the event as awe-inspiring and noted the rarity of such close proximity to a document of such historical weight.

Origins and Physical Details

English surveyors and astronomers Charles Mason and Jeremiah Dixon finished this significant map in 1768 following a survey conducted between 1763 and 1767. The linen-backed document measures seventy-six inches long and six-and-a-half inches tall. It was originally created as part of a resolution to Cresap's War, a territorial conflict involving Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Delaware, with Delaware then being part of Pennsylvania. To preserve the artifact, the map was remounted on a backing made of Japanese rice paper before being presented for sale online and in person.

Also read Haas F1 boss opens up on ‘professional’ decision to axe Esteban Ocon

Provenance and Previous Sales

The map remained with the family of attorney Benjamin Chew, who represented the descendants of Pennsylvania founder William Penn, until 1982. Malcolm S Forbes, the publisher of Forbes Magazine, acquired the document that year by outbidding the Library of Congress for $360,000. At the time, that transaction possibly represented the highest price ever paid at auction for an American map. Forbes later sold the artifact in 2002 to an anonymous private collector for $556,000. A vertical section showing the Delaware-Maryland border from the same survey series is currently housed at Princeton University.

Advertisement

Historical Significance in Conflict

The map played a prominent role in 1820 during the debate surrounding the Missouri Compromise, where it was used to draw boundaries between slave and free territory. Four decades later, the line resurfaced in cultural and political discourse during the American Civil War, with border states becoming a focal point of the conflict. Lauren Brunk clarified that while most Americans view the Mason-Dixon Line as the divider between northern free states and southern slaveholding states, the line was not originally drawn for that specific purpose. The survey was intended to resolve a colonial boundary dispute rather than delineate future economic or political divisions.

Bidders and Institutional Interest

Lauren Brunk confirmed that the Library of Congress was not among the bidders on Thursday. She had reached out to the institution to check if they wanted to bid again, noting that they were aware the map was coming back to the market. The Library of Congress responded that budget constraints prevented them from purchasing the item at this time, though they expressed happiness to have it on behalf of someone else. Lauren Brunk stated that she hoped the document would fetch the $1.2 million high estimate but expressed satisfaction with the final sale price. She emphasized the privilege of stewarding the artifact from one owner to the next and ensuring it goes to a good home.