Historic RAF Control Tower Converted into Stunning Four-Bedroom House

A former RAF control tower used in World War Two has been tastefully renovated into a unique four-bedroom family home in North Yorkshire. The property boasts aluminium double-glazed windows and doors, new kitchens and bathrooms, and a wrap-around balcony with stunning panoramic views of the Yorkshire countryside. The Control Tower is a rare opportunity to acquire a home of genuine historical significance.

An RAF control tower which was used in bombing raids against Nazi Germany has been renovated into a stunning four-bedroom house on the market for £900,000.

The unique family home in Tholthorpe, North Yorkshire, was originally constructed in 1943 by the nearby RAF base. RAF Tholthorpe played a crucial part in World War Two with aircrafts operating from the base taking part in important raids such as the Battle of Berlin. Following the end of the war, the station was closed and the distinctive building served a variety of agricultural and industrial uses.

In the 1980s the airfield is believed to have been used for private flying before planning permission was granted to convert the control room into a private residence. The current owners spent years tastefully renovating the property while preserving its historic features. This includes aluminium double-glazed windows and doors which have been installed in keeping with the appearance of the original Crittall designs.

Meanwhile, new kitchens and bathrooms have been added to make a modern family home. The unique family home in Tholthorpe, North Yorkshire, was originally constructed in 1943 by the nearby RAF base before it was tastefully renovated by its current owners. Upstairs there is a living room-kitchen-diner which boasts a cosy log burner and access to a wrap-around balcony. The property has four bedrooms - three on the ground floor and one on the first floor.

The property is an upside-down house with three of the four bedrooms on the ground as well as a kitchen and living room. Upstairs there is a second living room-kitchen-diner, which could be used as a self-contained Airbnb apartment, which boasts a cosy log burner and access to a wrap-around balcony. There is also a further bedroom, study and bathroom on the first floor.

The roof of the house has an observation tower where the RAF flag is still proudly flown. It also enjoys stunning panoramic views of the Yorkshire countryside. Outside, the home benefits from beautiful, enclosed grounds which include a double garage. It also has a vegetable garden, good sized lawn, and outdoor kitchen with an adjacent patio.

The Control Tower is around 15 minutes' walk from the pretty village of Tholthorpe and 12 miles north of York. The roof of the house has an observation tower where the RAF flag is still proudly flown. It also enjoys stunning panoramic views of the Yorkshire countryside. RAF jets at the base during the World War Two.

RAF Tholthorpe played a crucial part in World War Two with aircrafts operating from the base taking part in important raids such as the Battle of Berlin. A commemorative plaque, donated by a group of ex-servicemen more than twenty-five years ago, remains proudly displayed on the building today. Its nearest train station is a roughly 20-minute drive away which has direct access to both Leeds and York.

Over the years, the owners have welcomed visits from former servicemen and relatives connected to RCAF Tholthorpe, helping to preserve and share the stories associated with this special place. A commemorative plaque, donated by a group of ex-servicemen more than twenty-five years ago, remains proudly displayed on the building today. The Control Tower represents a 'rare opportunity to acquire not simply a house, but a home of genuine historical significance', according to the listing





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RAF Control Tower Historic Home North Yorkshire Unique Family Home Historical Significance

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