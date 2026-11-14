Historic Shropshire Estate Priced at £1.495m for Sale

A five-bedroom historic country home near Church Stretton with 17 acres and Long Mynd access is listed at £1,495,000 by Savills, offering rare countryside views and guest accommodations.

A distinguished five-bedroom residence situated near Church Stretton in Shropshire is currently on the market with a guide price of £1,495,000. This substantial property, known as Overbatch, offers a rare combination of historic character, extensive land, and immediate access to popular natural landmarks.

Property Features and Architectural Details

Believed to be approximately 300 years old, the main house retains significant period features that define its character. Interiors include oak panelling, exposed wooden beams, quarry-tiled flooring, and multiple wood-burning stoves. The design emphasizes a connection with the outdoors, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows in the main living space.

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These windows provide uninterrupted panoramic views of several of Shropshire's most celebrated landmarks. Visible from the property include Haughmond Hill, The Wrekin, The Lawley, Caer Caradoc, and Ragleth Hill. The estate agent Savills describes the location as one of the most sought-after in the region, noting the commanding position of the home.

Landscapes and Outdoor Opportunities

The property sits on 17 acres of land, which provides ample space for privacy and recreation. A key feature of the grounds is the direct access to the Long Mynd, a prominent area of open countryside. This access offers extensive opportunities for walking, horse riding, and exploring thousands of acres of natural terrain.

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The estate also includes various outbuildings that enhance its utility. These structures consist of a double garage and car ports. Above the car ports is a sizeable heated room, which provides flexible space for hobbies, home working, or entertaining guests.

Accommodation and Guest Facilities

Beyond the main five-bedroom residence, the estate features a separate annexe referred to as The Pottery. This independent accommodation is suitable for visiting guests or extended family members. It also presents a potential for use as a holiday let, adding financial versatility to the property.

Beccy Theodore-Jones, a property agent associated with the listing, highlighted the unique visual appeal of the home. She stated that it is difficult to imagine a more picturesque position where every window frames a distinct view. She added that the landscape transforms beyond the windows with every passing season.

Estate Agent Commentary and Market Positioning

Savills, the estate agents managing the sale, have positioned Overbatch as an exceptional country property. They emphasize the rare opportunity to acquire a home in such a prestigious location within Shropshire. Their description highlights the combination of privacy, accessibility, and agricultural or equestrian potential as key selling points.

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The full listing details are available for viewing online through Savills and Zoopla. The guide price of £1,495,000 reflects the extensive grounds, historic significance, and scenic value of the estate. Prospective buyers are attracted by the blend of modern comfort and traditional rural living in this prime location.