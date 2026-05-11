Yorkshire Moors Wildfire-Damaged Sites Added to Heritage at Risk Register

Six archaeological sites on Fylingdales Moor have been added to Historic England's Heritage at Risk Register after a 2025 wildfire damaged over 20 scheduled monuments and six listed buildings. Drones are being used to assess the damage and record newly exposed remains.

Six archaeological sites on Fylingdales Moor in the North York Moors National Park have been added to Historic England's Heritage at Risk Register for 2026, following a devastating wildfire that burned across about 18 square kilometres (seven square miles) in 2025.

The blaze, which started in early August 2025 in Langdale Forest and burned for more than 40 days, spread through Langdale Moor and Fylingdales Moor, damaging peatland habitats, more than 20 scheduled monuments and six listed buildings. The fire is believed to have been started by someone cooking using a naked flame.

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Heritage at Risk Register

The annual Heritage at Risk Register identifies buildings, monuments and landscapes considered vulnerable because of neglect, decay, damage or other threats, and also highlights sites where progress is being made to secure their future. Historic England is supporting the North York Moors National Park Authority (NYMNPA) with drone-based Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology and aerial imagery to assess the extent of the damage.

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The loss of vegetation and peat has exposed archaeological remains previously hidden beneath the moorland, and surveys are helping specialists record and assess them while building a clearer picture of the fire's impact on the landscape. The six areas in Fylingdales added to the register are: a linear earthwork to the north west of the junction of the A171; a bowl barrow on Low Moor 185m south of the Postgate Cross; a round barrow 690m south east of John Bond's Sheep House; a World War II bombing decoy, 500m north west of John Cross; two round barrows known as Thorn Key Howes on Low Moor; and a bowl barrow 30m north of Lilla Cross.

Miles Johnson, archaeologist at North York Moors National Park Authority, said the fire didn't just damage areas of the landscape, but also removed its protective cover, leaving it open to damage from the elements such as wind and rain. He said: "The North York Moors is covered in these Bronze Age burial grounds, which are known as barrows, and which date back to the early Bronze Age, so they are around 3,500 to 3,700 years old.

" He added: "We knew that these sites were going to be added to the register. They were protected by the vegetation but the fire has removed that, so part of our work is to try and make sure we can replace that. The fire has also exposed a lot of sites which we didn't know were there, so it's about assessing and recording those aspects too.

" David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, said: "Last year's Langdale Moor and Fylingdales Moor fire was devastating to our natural landscape, and as Historic England have made clear, to many of our heritage assets. The impact of climate change cannot be ignored, which is why I'm pleased we've been able to support natural restoration after the fire and that the Government are investing into peatland restoration to create more resilient landscapes in our countryside.

Yorkshire Sites Added

" A total of 16 sites and buildings have been added to the Heritage at Risk Register in Yorkshire for 2026, while four have been removed from the list, although a fifth is soon to be confirmed. Elsewhere on this year's register, Historic England said significant progress had been made towards securing the future of Wakefield's former Crown Court House, which could be removed from the list next year.

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Built in 1810, the Grade II listed building on Wood Street is undergoing restoration more than 30 years after it closed. It served as Wakefield's local court and crown court for 182 years until 1992. Work is under way to convert the building into a venue known as the Court House, incorporating a bar, restaurant, workspace, community hall and creative studios in the heart of the city's civic quarter.

Wakefield Court House Restoration

The building, which was designed by architect Charles Watson in a Greek revival style, was added to the Heritage at Risk Register in 2013 after suffering heavy damage, including from the weather. The redevelopment work on the 25,000sq ft Grade II-listed building is expected to be finished next year and opened to the public shortly afterwards.

Claudia Kenyatta CBE and Emma Squire CBE, Co-CEOs of Historic England, said: "Our historic buildings and places help tell the story of where we live and contribute to the character and identity of local communities. Each year, the Heritage at Risk Register showcases the positive impact that restoring and reusing these special places can have. The most effective way to protect our buildings is to bring them back into use as places that create connection and enjoyment for local people.

The sites saved and removed from the register this year show what can be achieved when partners and communities work together to deliver positive, lasting change. By working together, we can protect our heritage for generations to come. "