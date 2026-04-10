Historic St Lawrence College in Ramsgate to Close Due to Financial Pressures and Labour's VAT Raid

St Lawrence College, a prominent independent school in Ramsgate, Kent, is shutting down after facing financial difficulties and the Labour Party's upcoming VAT on school fees. This decision, impacting 166 staff and numerous students, follows failed merger attempts and declining enrollment, highlighting the challenges faced by private education institutions in the UK.

St Lawrence College , a prestigious independent day and boarding school in Ramsgate , Kent, with a history dating back to 1879, has announced its closure, a move attributed to significant financial pressures exacerbated by the introduction of VAT on school fees by the Labour party. The school, which had a capacity for 500 pupils aged three to 18, including approximately 175 boarders, faced declining enrollment numbers in recent years.

This decline, coupled with rising operating costs and the impending VAT levy, ultimately led to the school's abrupt closure, leaving 166 staff members without jobs. Despite efforts to secure the school's future, including a comprehensive strategic review and discussions with potential partners, a viable path forward could not be found, culminating in the school's administration on Wednesday. Provisions have been made for students currently preparing for exams. A skeleton staff of 44 teachers and support workers will remain in place to assist students in Years 11 and 13 in completing their GCSEs, BTECs, and A-levels, ensuring they can still sit their exams. The school was charging fees of £37,000 per year. \The financial challenges facing St Lawrence College were further compounded by the cancellation of a proposed merger with Dover College. The merger, initially planned to safeguard the school's identity and history under the Repton Family of Schools, encountered fierce opposition from parents. The parents objected to the lack of consultation, and staged protests, ultimately leading to the merger being scrapped last month. This setback, combined with the impending VAT on school fees set to be implemented in 2025, proved to be a fatal blow for the school. Until last year, private schools were exempt from the 20% VAT and received 80% business rates relief, owing to their charitable status. However, the announcement of the end of these benefits in the Autumn 2024 Budget was a decisive factor in the school's demise, as the government, led by Rachel Reeves, removed those financial benefits. Business advisory firm FRP has been appointed as administrators to oversee the closure process and assist in the distribution of school assets.\The closure of St Lawrence College represents a significant loss for the Ramsgate community. The school's governors are working closely with other local schools and the local authority to help families find alternative placements for their children. The administrators are assisting the former staff with claims to the Redundancy Payments Service. Graham Carter, the Chairman of the Governors, expressed profound sadness at the closure, highlighting the school's long-standing contribution to the community and the dedication of its staff. Lord Craig Mackinlay, the former MP for South Thanet, called the closure an absolute tragedy, placing blame on Labour's policies on VAT and business rates for the school. The school explored every possible option to secure its future, but the combination of financial pressures, declining enrollment, and the cancellation of the merger proved insurmountable. The focus now is on supporting examination-year pupils in completing their studies, assisting families in finding new school places, and supporting the affected staff during this difficult transition. This event underscores the challenges faced by independent schools in the current economic climate, as they navigate rising costs and government policy changes





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