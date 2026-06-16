Historic Viewership Peaks as ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Launches on Sky Sports

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 recorded a record 3.3 million viewer hours on Sky Sports, with the opening England‑Sri Lanka match drawing a peak audience of 510,000. Free streaming on the Sky Sports app and YouTube expanded reach, while a summer of women's sport-including the first women's Test at Lord's-adds to the momentum.

The opening weekend of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 set a new benchmark for viewership, delivering the highest audience figures ever recorded for an ICC women's T20 tournament.

In total, the competition amassed 3.3 million viewer hours on Sky Sports, a figure that eclipses any previous edition of the event. The tournament's inaugural match, played on Friday, June 12 at Edgbaston, pitted England against Sri Lanka and attracted an average audience of 393 thousand - the strongest average ever for a women's T20 World Cup game.

At its peak, the broadcast drew 510 thousand viewers as England, powered by a commanding innings from Danni Wyatt and a decisive finish from Sophie Hodge, secured a memorable victory. Sky Sports' strategy of maximising accessibility proved pivotal in driving these historic numbers.

In addition to the traditional pay‑television feed, the opening fixture was streamed free of charge on the Sky Sports mobile app and on YouTube, where close to 75 thousand spectators tuned in. The accompanying live blog on SkySports.com also generated considerable interest, registering more than 90 thousand page views throughout the match. By offering a blend of subscription and free‑to‑air options, the broadcaster broadened the tournament's reach and encouraged a new wave of fans to engage with women's cricket.

The tournament forms part of a larger celebration of women's sport scheduled for the summer of 2026 on Sky Sports. Highlights include the first ever women's Test match at Lord's - England versus India, set for 10 July - and the return of The Hundred later in the month.

July will also host the Vitality Blast Women's Finals Day, while the broader Sky Sports portfolio will feature the Netball Super League Grand Final, the US Open, the Solheim Cup, expanded coverage of the Barclays Women's Super League from the 2026/27 season, year‑round WTA Tour action, all four golf majors, MVP boxing events and more. For fans eager to follow the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Sky Sports has made every group‑stage match involving England, Scotland and Ireland, as well as the semi‑finals and the final, available via the Sky Sports app at no cost.

To watch, users simply need to download the latest version of the app on a smartphone or tablet and log in.

The full schedule for the English‑centric fixtures is as follows: - Friday 12 June: England vs Sri Lanka, Edgbaston, 6:30 pm - Tuesday 16 June: England vs Ireland, Hampshire Bowl, 6:30 pm - Friday 19 June: New Zealand vs Ireland, Hampshire Bowl, 6:30 pm - Tuesday 23 June: New Zealand vs Scotland, Bristol County Ground, 10:30 am - Wednesday 24 June: England vs West Indies, Lord's, 6:30 pm - Saturday 27 June: West Indies vs Ireland, Bristol County Ground, 2:30 pm - Tuesday 30 June: Semi‑Final 1 (teams to be confirmed), The Oval, 2:30 pm Sky Sports encourages viewers to sign up for push notifications to stay updated on match times, results and exclusive behind‑the‑scenes content.

The unprecedented audience response to the opening weekend underscores the growing appetite for elite women's cricket and highlights the effectiveness of making high‑quality sport accessible to a broad audience





SkySports / 🏆 58. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Sky Sports Record Viewership Women's Cricket Free Streaming

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Premiership Women's Rugby LIVE: Gloucester-Hartpury vs Trailfinders Women followed by Saracens vs Exeter ChiefsWatch live BBC coverage and follow text updates from the Premiership Women's Rugby semi-finals as Gloucester-Hartpury face Trailfinders before Saracens take on Exeter Chiefs.

Read more »

Emma Raducanu: British No 1 bringing back coach Andrew Richardson is paying off, believes Tim HenmanTim Henman says bringing back US Open-winning coach Andrew Richardson is paying off for Emma Raducanu after she reached the final at Queens Club; watch the ATP and WTA Tours live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports...

Read more »

Dan Evans: British star says it would have been a 'classy gesture' to give him a wildcard for Queen's ClubDan Evans has criticised the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) for not giving him a wildcard for Queens Club; watch the ATP and WTA Tours live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app

Read more »

Serena and Venus Williams handed Wimbledon doubles wildcard with Dan Evans and Nick Kyrgios also set to competeSerena Williams will make her return to Wimbledon in the womens doubles with sister Venus; watch the ATP and WTA Tours live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app

Read more »