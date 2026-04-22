Hit Point: New Detective Drama Promises Line of Duty Style Thrills

A new six-episode detective drama, Hit Point, starring Nick Blood and Saffron Hocking, is coming to U and U&Dave this summer. The series, from the creators of Misfits and directed by a Peaky Blinders alum, promises high-stakes action, a compelling mystery, and a blossoming romance, perfect for fans of Line of Duty.

Fans eagerly awaiting the seventh series of the acclaimed BBC drama Line of Duty have a new thrilling series to occupy their time. Streaming platform U is set to launch Hit Point , a six-episode detective drama poised to deliver the same level of suspense and intrigue.

The series stars Nick Blood, known for his role in Day of the Jackal, and Saffron Hocking, a BAFTA nominee recognized for her work in Top Boy. Hit Point centers around two detectives, Leo and Bella, both in their thirties, who find themselves embroiled in a complex and perilous case that progressively erodes the boundaries between their professional duties and personal lives. Initial glimpses of the show, including released images and a compelling trailer, showcase a dynamic and high-stakes narrative.

The trailer features a gripping chase sequence involving Leo and Bella and a group of masked figures, leaving viewers questioning who is the hunter and who is the hunted. The show’s creators are promising an experience akin to Line of Duty, emphasizing 'edge-of-your-seat action' and 'high stakes drama'.

However, Hit Point also introduces a captivating romantic element, with a 'sizzling' romance expected to develop between the two lead detectives. This blend of intense crime investigation and personal connection aims to create a uniquely engaging viewing experience. The series benefits from the creative talents of BAFTA-winning writer Howard Overman, whose previous work includes Misfits, and director David Caffrey, known for his contributions to acclaimed series like The Gentlemen and Peaky Blinders.

This pedigree strongly suggests a high-quality production with a compelling storyline and strong performances. The narrative plunges Leo and Bella into the dangerous world of West London’s criminal underworld as they pursue answers to a challenging case. The official synopsis highlights the series’ themes of betrayal, loyalty, and the potential dangers of love, describing it as a 'gripping, fast-paced series where loyalty is tested, secrets explode, and love might just be the most dangerous game of all.

' Beyond the central duo of Blood and Hocking, Hit Point boasts a strong supporting cast featuring recognizable faces from various popular productions. William Abadie, known for his role in Emily in Paris, Brendan Coyle from Toxic Town, Peter Serafinowicz of The Gentlemen, Nadia Parkes who appeared in Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story, Moe Bar-El from Alien: Earth, Ossian Perret of The Last Kingdom, and Joshua Sher from The Undeclared War all contribute to the ensemble.

Helen Perry, head of drama commissioning for UKTV, has previously described Hit Point as 'a cop show like no other,' emphasizing its unique blend of genres and character-driven narrative. She highlighted Howard Overman’s ability to craft a 'tense crime thriller that's driven by a characterful will-they-won't romance,' and praised the series’ combination of 'heart, humour and action-packed sequences.

' Perry also positioned Hit Point as a significant step for U&Dave and U, marking their ambition to deliver high-quality scripted dramas. Viewers can anticipate the premiere of Hit Point on U and U&Dave this summer, although a specific release date remains to be announced. The anticipation is building for what promises to be a thrilling and captivating addition to the detective drama landscape





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