Hitman Grant Hunter Gets Extra Prison Time for Threatening Guard

Grant Hunter, who murdered Edinburgh gangster Marc Webley, has been sentenced to an additional three months in prison after threatening a prison officer. The incident occurred while Hunter was incarcerated at HMP Grampian, stemming from a dispute over medication. This adds to his existing 26-year sentence for the New Year's Eve shooting.

Grant Hunter , the convicted murderer of Edinburgh gangster Marc Webley , has received an additional three months in prison after admitting to threatening a prison guard at HMP Grampian.

The incident occurred last August while Hunter was awaiting sentencing for the New Year's Eve shooting that claimed Webley's life. The 34-year-old appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court on March 23rd and pled guilty to the threat, which stemmed from a dispute over access to medication from the jail's nurse. Sheriff Alan Sinclair determined that this constituted a serious enough offense to warrant an extension to Hunter’s already substantial 26-year sentence. The circumstances surrounding Webley’s murder were particularly brazen.

Webley, who had previously been acquitted of two attempted murder charges in 2023, was wearing a stab vest when Hunter deliberately targeted him outside a pub in Edinburgh. Hunter arrived in a stolen red Hyundai Tucson and opened fire, demonstrating a calculated and ruthless intent. Notably, Hunter intentionally removed his balaclava during the attack, revealing his identity to Webley before carrying out the shooting.

This act suggests a level of personal animosity or a desire to take direct responsibility for the killing. The shooting also resulted in the attempted murder conviction of Stewart Pearson, a friend of Webley’s who was also injured during the incident. The case has highlighted the dangerous world of gangland violence in Edinburgh and the lengths to which individuals will go to settle scores.

The investigation and subsequent prosecution involved multiple individuals, demonstrating the complex network of support and involvement often present in such crimes. Beyond Hunter, others have been implicated and punished for their roles in the events leading up to and following Webley’s death. Hunter’s ex-girlfriend, Emma McVie, received a four-year and six-month sentence for attempting to destroy evidence related to the case. Gary Robertson was sentenced to six years and six months for attempting to pervert the course of justice.

These convictions underscore the efforts to hold all those involved accountable, not just the direct perpetrator of the murder. Prior to his death, Webley himself was actively provoking rivals, posting videos online openly challenging them to confront him. These videos, obtained by the Daily Record, reveal a man seemingly unafraid of violence and actively seeking conflict. In one video, Webley taunted potential adversaries, questioning their courage and inviting them to a pub confrontation.

He boasted about his own capabilities and dismissed his rivals as lacking the resolve to act on their threats. The videos paint a picture of a man living a dangerous lifestyle and seemingly anticipating a violent outcome. The content is filled with aggressive language and direct challenges, indicating a deliberate attempt to escalate tensions.

The brazen nature of these videos, posted just days before his assassination, adds another layer of complexity to the case and highlights the volatile environment in which Webley operated





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Grant Hunter Marc Webley Murder Prison Threat Edinburgh HMP Grampian Gangland Violence Sentence Extension

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