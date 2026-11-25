HMIE Chief Inspector Ruth Binks warns of lost public trust in SNP education reforms due to inconsistent assessments and variable pupil experiences across Scottish schools.

His Majesty's Inspectorate of Education ( HMIE) has issued a stark warning that the Scottish public has lost confidence in the Scottish National Party's flagship education reforms. Ruth Binks, His Majesty's Chief Inspector of Education, stated that pupils' experiences within the school system remain too variable and that there is a distinct lack of faith in current school assessment methods. This admission comes as Scotland continues to lag behind England in international league tables for reading, mathematics, and science.

HMIE Warns Of Lost Public Trust In Reforms

In her first national overview since the inspectorate was made independent of the government in April, Binks delivered a critical assessment of classroom standards across the nation. She highlighted that there are serious doubts regarding whether parents and the wider public can maintain confidence in the Broad General Education (BGE) framework, which covers children from ages three to 14. The watchdog concluded that the public is not trusting of the reliability of assessments conducted under the Curriculum for Excellence (CfE).

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System Variability And Assessment Failures

Binks explained that Scotland does not yet possess a clear and consistent approach to assessment across the Broad General Education sector. She cautioned that this inconsistency affects learner achievements and future opportunities, noting unacceptable variations in teaching quality from classroom to classroom within the same schools. While she praised front-line staff for building strong relationships with students, she identified three core pillars requiring urgent improvement: high-quality learning and teaching, greater consistency in assessment, and developing leadership at every level of the education system.

Tory Opposition Cites SNP Failure Record

Scottish Conservative education spokesman Meghan Gallacher seized on the inspectorate's findings to criticize the ruling party. Gallacher asserted that Scotland's schools are in a mess following nearly two decades of SNP failure, with children paying a heavy price for poor leadership. She described the education system as a postcode lottery that has resulted in falling standards and emphasized that the system has failed to deliver on key promises, including the recruitment of 3,500 additional teachers and closing the attainment gap.

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HMIE Independence Allows Policy Challenges

The publication of this update follows the implementation of the Education (Scotland) Act 2025, which stripped HMIE out of the Scottish Government's curriculum agency, Education Scotland. This structural change was introduced after years of opposition criticism that ministers were effectively marking their own homework. Binks confirmed that she is now prepared to use her new independence to publicly challenge Scottish Government policies or funding decisions that hold schools back, stating she must use the evidence found in schools to give public assurance and inform policy.

Next Steps For Scottish Education Oversight

Binks vowed to use her independence well, emphasizing the need to share best practice while informing future policy decisions. The watchdog's blunt assessment places fresh pressure on SNP ministers regarding the stewardship of the education system, which is also dogged by rising concerns over classroom violence and undelivered recruitment targets. The Scottish Government has been approached for comment regarding these serious criticisms of their educational oversight and the integrity of current assessment frameworks.