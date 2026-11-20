HM Revenue and Customs faces backlash for installing sirens and blue lights on unmarked fraud investigation vehicles. Details on costs, legal powers, and stakeholder criticism included.

HM Revenue and Customs was accused of employing heavy-handed tactics after equipping a small fleet of unmarked fraud investigation vehicles with sirens and blue lights. The tax authority defended the modifications as necessary for the safety of both officers and the public during serious enforcement activities. This decision has sparked a public debate regarding the appropriate level of authority granted to non-police enforcement agencies.

Details of Vehicle Modifications and Safety

The modifications were part of a trial involving public warning equipment intended to enhance safety during specific interventions. HMRC officials stated that the emergency equipment was deemed suitable for use by the public and officers when conducting interventions and for limited surveillance purposes. Despite the trial concluding that the use of such equipment was appropriate, the agency clarified that there is an ongoing project to fit and use vehicles for this purpose, but currently none are in active use. The department emphasized that the modifications aim to protect members of the public and HMRC staff during specific, serious enforcement activities.

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Legal Powers and Historical Context

HMRC has possessed the legal authority to install emergency equipment on its vehicles since 2005 under two laws, including The Road Vehicles Lighting (Amendment) Regulations. Prior to this recent trial, the agency had only utilized blue warning lights in Northern Ireland for overt purposes such as participating in vehicle checkpoint activity in conjunction with the police. An FOI response revealed that HMRC's current interpretation of relevant legislation deemed such widespread use inappropriate for its general fleet. Consequently, the vehicles not included in the trial are now fitted with no equipment other than orange hazard lights. The authority refused to disclose the number of officers trained to drive these modified vehicles, citing that such information would likely prejudice the prevention or detection of crime.

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Criticism from Taxpayer Advocacy Groups

Anne Strickland, a researcher at the Taxpayers' Alliance campaign group, publicly criticized the move in response to reports from the Daily Mail. Strickland argued that the taxman should leave snooping and sirens to the actual police, noting that HMRC can engage in heavy-handed tactics with little democratic supervision. While police and enforcement agencies are monitored for signs of overreach, Strickland warned that the tax authority operates with fewer checks. She urged ministers to insist on more safeguards to protect taxpayers from what she described as an overzealous tax authority. This sentiment highlights the tension between enforcement efficiency and public accountability.

Contract Details and Governance Measures

Separate documents confirm that HMRC awarded a £179,000 contract to a firm called Halls Electrical, based in Yate, Gloucestershire, to install the equipment in June. The contract details specified that the supplier was required to install public warning equipment and vehicle event data recorders in HMRC fleet vehicles. The vehicle event data recorders will act as part of the governance process for the activation and use of public warning equipment by logging the activation data. This measure ensures that the use of sirens and lights is tracked and monitored. HMRC officials authorized to use public warning equipment are trained to the National Police Chiefs' Council's Advanced Police Driving standards, aligning their operational capabilities with professional policing benchmarks.