HMRC Alerts 21-Year-Olds to £2,200 Windfall from Forgotten Child Trust Funds

Thousands of young adults in the UK are set to receive a £2,200 windfall as HMRC contacts them about unclaimed Child Trust Funds. The government is urging 21-year-olds to check for dormant accounts, which could provide a financial boost as they start adult life. Experts warn against using claims management companies and advise contacting fund providers directly.

HMRC is reaching out to households across the UK with news of a potential £2,200 windfall for thousands of individuals turning 21. The tax authority is sending correspondence to alert young adults about forgotten or dormant Child Trust Fund s (CTFs), which hold an average of £2,200.

Between 2002 and 2011, most children born in the UK received several hundred pounds in tax-free government savings, deposited into a CTF on their behalf. Parents could contribute additional funds, and the accumulated sum became accessible to the child upon turning 18.

However, as of April 2026, over 750,000 CTFs remain unclaimed, according to Money Saving Expert, representing more than £1.6 billion waiting to be retrieved. HMRC has confirmed it is writing to all 21-year-olds with unclaimed CTFs to inform them of their accounts and their entitlement to withdraw the money. The government is prioritizing those aged 21 and above, as they are more likely to have had some interaction with HMRC, such as starting employment.

Economic Secretary to the Treasury, Lucy Rigby, stated: 'Hundreds of thousands of young people in this country don't know they have a CTF, let alone how to access it. Some will have a couple of thousand pounds sat there that would really help them as they begin adult life. I'm determined that those who have CTFs are made aware they have this money.

Together, we will ensure funds from these Child Trust Funds can be accessed by young people to help give them the best start to adult life.

' Martin Lewis' Money Saving Expert has issued guidance to anyone who receives correspondence regarding a CTF, advising them to contact the fund provider directly rather than HMRC. The consumer champion stated: 'Warning: You should always contact the CTF provider directly using contact information listed on their website. Don't contact HMRC to access your funds. You also don't need to wait for HMRC to contact you about your CTF as it's free and easy to locate yourself.

' The website also cautioned against using claims management companies, as many charge substantial fees for their services. It clarified: 'Some firms offer to trace lost CTFs and charge £100s for the service, targeting teens and young adults with ads online and via social media.

But HMRC has warned that using a third-party firm is likely to take longer and that you will still need to provide the same information to the claims firm that you'd need to complete the search yourself.





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HMRC Child Trust Fund Windfall Finance Young Adults

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