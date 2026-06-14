HMRC Confirms Changes to High Income Child Benefit Charge for 2026/27 Tax Year

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has confirmed the details of the High Income Child Benefit Charge (HICBC) for the 2026/27 tax year. The charge applies to households where one partner's adjusted net income exceeds £60,000, requiring them to repay a portion of their Child Benefit. The repayment rate is 1% for every £200 above the threshold, with those earning £80,000 or more repaying the full amount. The rules, effective from 2024/25, define 'partner' broadly and consider contributions towards a child's upkeep. Claimants can choose to continue receiving payments and pay the tax charge, or opt out to avoid it. Tax experts stress the importance of understanding 'adjusted net income' and note that pension contributions and Gift Aid donations can reduce it. Continuing to claim can preserve National Insurance credits for the State Pension.

HM Revenue and Customs ( HMRC ) has reaffirmed the details of the High Income Child Benefit Charge ( HICBC ) for the 2026/27 tax year, a rule that directly impacts many UK households claiming Child Benefit .

The policy is specifically designed for higher-earning families, targeting situations where one partner's annual adjusted net income exceeds £60,000. Under the current framework, which applies from the 2024/25 tax year onwards, a repayment mechanism is triggered. For every £200 earned above the £60,000 threshold, reclaimants must pay back 1% of their Child Benefit. This represents a significant shift from the previous structure, where the trigger was £50,000 and the taper rate was 1% for every £100 over that limit.

For those with an annual income of £80,000 or more, the charge results in the full repayment of the entire Child Benefit amount received throughout the year. HMRC's guidance clarifies that if both partners' incomes exceed the threshold, the individual with the higher income bears the liability for the tax charge. The term 'partner' is broadly defined to include spouses, those in civil partnerships, and cohabiting couples who are not permanently separated.

Furthermore, the charge can still apply even if another person, such as a grandparent, claims the Child Benefit for a child living with you, as long as you contribute at least an equal share towards that child's upkeep. This aspect of the rule can catch some families unaware. The mechanism for managing the charge presents claimants with a choice.

They can either continue to receive the Child Benefit payments, which are typically paid weekly or monthly, and then settle the resulting tax bill. This payment can be collected automatically via an adjustment to their PAYE tax code if they are employed, or through a Self Assessment tax return if they are self-employed or have more complex finances.

Alternatively, individuals can opt out of receiving the payments altogether, thereby avoiding the tax charge entirely, though this decision means forgoing the benefit's cash flow and, crucially, the associated National Insurance credits that contribute towards the State Pension. The choice is not always straightforward, as continuing to claim, despite the tax charge, can preserve pension entitlements. Tax experts, such as Andy Wood from Tax Barrister UK, emphasize that the critical figure is not simply salary but 'adjusted net income'.

This calculation includes various sources of taxable income beyond wages, such as interest from savings, dividends, and certain other gains. Importantly, there are legitimate ways to reduce this adjusted net income, such as through increased pension contributions or donations under the Gift Aid scheme, which might keep a household below the £60,000 trigger point.

Many people mistakenly believe they should simply cancel Child Benefit upon crossing the income threshold, but experts caution that a full calculation is advisable before making that decision, as the long-term implications for pension credits can be valuable. This policy underscores a complex intersection of tax planning, welfare entitlement, and long-term financial security.

The HICBC was originally introduced to make the Child Benefit system more progressive, but its implementation, particularly the shift in thresholds and taper rates, has placed a greater squeeze on middle-income families. The definition of 'partner' and the rules around contribution towards a child's upkeep add layers of potential complexity. Households where one parent has taken a career break to care for children, while the other earns a professional salary, are a classic example of those affected.

With the thresholds frozen until at least 2026/27, and inflation potentially pushing more nominal incomes above the real-term threshold, the number of families liable for the charge is projected to grow. The core advice for anyone claiming or considering claiming Child Benefit is to proactively calculate their adjusted net income, explore all allowable deductions, and weigh the immediate benefit of the payment against the long-term value of National Insurance credits before deciding whether to opt out or remain in the scheme and pay the charge





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HMRC Child Benefit High Income Child Benefit Charge HICBC Tax Charge Income Threshold £60000 £80000 UK Households Adjusted Net Income National Insurance State Pension Pension Contributions Gift Aid Tax Code Self Assessment

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