HMRC Inspectors Allowed to Photograph Homes Without Permission for Mansion Tax

HMRC staff can now take photographs of homeowners' properties from the street without consent, a move to enforce the forthcoming high‑value council tax surcharge that will hit homes over £2m.

HMRC staff can now take photographs of private houses from the street without obtaining the homeowner's permission as part of the preparation for the High Value Council Tax Surcharge - the so‑called " mansion tax" - that will take effect in April 2028. The new guidance, released after a Freedom of Information request, tells inspectors that consent is not required for exterior photos from the public highway, although they are encouraged to inform occupants in the interest of good customer service.

How the New Inspection Rules Work

The Valuation Office Agency (VOA), a sister organisation of HMRC, has issued an "inspection and data collection manual" that outlines the procedures inspectors will use to assess whether a property falls into the new surcharge band. Under the guidance, inspectors are required to obtain explicit consent from occupants to enter a property, and that consent can be withdrawn at any time. If access is denied, inspectors may still note or photograph any relevant details visible from the public highway and are advised to send a letter requesting a further inspection if necessary.

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Inspectors are also cautioned not to insist on entry if the homeowner refuses, and any failed inspection attempts must be reported to a line manager for potential escalation. The manual stresses that internal and external photographs are considered an essential part of a survey; therefore, every effort should be made to secure permission for photo capture to ensure accurate representation of a property's internal and external areas.

In addition to on‑site photography, the VOA will use Google Street View imagery, aerial photography from Ordnance Survey, publicly available plans and online sales listings to support its valuations. This multi‑source approach is intended to provide a comprehensive view of each high‑value property without always requiring an in‑person inspection.

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Stakeholder Reactions and Opposition

Conservative MP Katie Lam, the shadow housing secretary, criticised the new policy as an "outrageous invasion of privacy" and said that Labour's tax inspectors are being given "free rein to snoop on people's homes." She called for the abolition of the "Family Homes Tax" and an end to what she called Labour's "creeping culture of state snooping."

Lucian Cook, head of residential research at Savills estate agents, warned that the policy could lead to "quite a high level of contention" around the surcharge thresholds. He added that accurately valuing a property requires more than just square footage or aerial imagery, and that many owners may refuse entry, dismissing the inspection as an unjustified intrusion.

HMRC defended the approach by noting that its primary goal is to ensure the right tax is collected. A government spokesperson said the agency's methods are well‑established and already used to establish fair council tax banding for millions of homes, and that most properties are valued without the need for a visit.

Implications for Homeowners and the Property Market

The High Value Council Tax Surcharge will apply to homes valued at more than £2m, with four price bands to determine the annual rate: £2,500 for properties above £2m, rising to £7,500 for those above £5m. The levy will affect houses in council tax bands F, G, and H, and is expected to hit London and the South East hardest, where property prices are highest.

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The VOA will focus on properties that currently have an indicative value of £1.5m and upwards for re‑evaluation. As a result, homeowners just above the threshold could face significant increases in their annual council tax bill, potentially sparking disputes with tax officials if the valuation is contested.

The policy, coupled with the forthcoming surcharge, may pressure property owners to challenge valuations or seek legal recourse, further straining the relationship between taxpayers and HMRC. The government has not yet announced additional steps or changes to the enforcement process, but it is clear that the agency is preparing for a large‑scale appraisal exercise in the coming months.