HMRC Tax Bill Reduction Via Marriage Allowance for UK Pensioners

A UK pensioner faces a £359 tax bill on £14,364 in pension income. Experts explain how transferring the spouse's unused personal allowance can reduce this liability significantly.

A UK pensioner is facing a £359 tax demand from HM Revenue and Customs related to a taxable pension income of £14,364, but an expert financial planner suggests the liability can be substantially reduced through the Marriage Allowance scheme. The individual, who receives £288.50 per week in state pension alongside a spouse earning £136.50, also has an additional weekly income of £114, which appears to be a tax-free benefit.

Understanding The Core Tax Calculation

HMRC arrived at the £358.80 figure by applying the standard Personal Allowance of £12,570 against the pensioner's £14,364 taxable income, resulting in £1,794 of taxable surplus that is taxed at the basic rate of 20 per cent. The state pension is fully taxable even though no tax is deducted at source, leading to Simple Assessment bills when other income streams cannot cover the debt. It is critical to verify that HMRC used the correct annualized figures based on the tax year in question rather than simply multiplying current weekly payments by 52.

Also read HMRC Inspectors Allowed to Photograph Homes Without Permission for Mansion Tax

Spouse Eligibility For Allowance Transfer

Chartered financial planner Rosie Hooper identifies that the spouse's lower income makes them eligible to transfer £1,260 of their unused Personal Allowance to the higher-earning partner, potentially reducing the tax bill by up to £252 annually. The spouse's state pension of £136.50 per week totals approximately £7,100 annually, which leaves them well below the £12,570 threshold required to qualify for transferring any allowance. This arrangement is specifically designed for couples where one partner pays basic rate tax and the other does not use their full allowance.

Advertisement

Impact On Final Tax Liability Amount

Applying the full £1,260 transfer would lower the primary pensioner's taxable income, reducing the initial £358.80 liability down to approximately £106.80, or roughly £107 when rounded. This significant reduction means the couple retains more disposable income without creating a new tax burden for the spouse, whose personal allowance would decrease to £11,310 but remains higher than their £7,100 pension income. The extra weekly income of £114 is likely Attendance Allowance, which is tax-free and does not consume the Personal Allowance or increase taxable income.

Procedural Steps And Future Tax Changes

Rosie Hooper advises contacting HMRC directly to resolve the claim process, especially if the spouse was previously told she could not apply due to lacking a personal bank account. Qualification for the allowance and identity verification are separate administrative steps, requiring both National Insurance numbers and income details for the online application on Gov.uk. Looking ahead, the new Pension Tax Allowance due in April 2027 offers limited protection but will be withdrawn for incomes above £13,319, meaning this couple is unlikely to benefit from that specific future measure.