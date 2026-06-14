HMRC Updates VAT Road Fuel Scale Charges for Older Vehicles

New VAT road fuel scale charges for business vehicles have been introduced by HM Revenue and Customs, affecting owners of older petrol and diesel cars. The charges, which apply based on CO2 emissions or engine size for very old vehicles, run from May 2026 to April 2027 and must be accounted for in VAT returns.

HM Revenue and Customs ( HMRC ) has announced updated VAT road fuel scale charges for UK motorists driving older petrol and diesel vehicles. The new rates came into effect on May 1, 2026, and will remain in force until April 30, 2027.

These fixed sums are added to a VAT return to account for private use of fuel in a business vehicle and are based on a vehicle's CO2 emissions. The charges are reviewed annually by HMRC and must be recorded in Box 1 of the VAT return. For a standard 12-month accounting period, charges range from £657 for vehicles emitting 120g/km or less of CO2 to £2,297 for those emitting 225g/km.

The rates increase in increments of 5g/km, and motorists may elect to record them monthly, quarterly, or annually. For vehicles without a CO2 emissions figure-typically those first registered before March 2001-the CO2 band must be determined by engine size, following HMRC's guidance. Vehicle owners must calculate the appropriate charge based on their vehicle's CO2 band and the proportion of the accounting period the car was used.

There are three VAT recovery options: reclaim VAT in full and pay the scale charge, reclaim no VAT, or monitor business versus personal mileage to reclaim a partial amount





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VAT Road Fuel Scale Charges HMRC CO2 Emissions Business Vehicle Older Cars

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