A phone hoax triggered a major security alert at Royal Navy headquarters in Portsmouth. Armed police responded and evacuated HMS Excellent staff, but no devices were found.

A significant security incident unfolded at the headquarters of the Royal Navy when a bomb threat prompted an immediate evacuation of HMS Excellent in Portsmouth, Hampshire. Armed police units from the Ministry of Defence were scrambled to the scene following a phone call that threatened the critical naval base. The incident caused temporary disruption to operations at the facility, which serves as the central command for the UK fleet.

Security Alert At HMS Excellent Portsmouth

The security alert at HMS Excellent Portsmouth was initiated by a telephone call that authorities quickly suspected to be a hoax. Police and Ministry of Defence personnel responded by securing the perimeter and ordering the public to stay away from the base to ensure safety during the search. The command centre at this location houses top naval leadership and is considered vital to the operational readiness of the British Navy.

Also read Wolves’ red-hot Adam Armstrong hails ‘excellent’ win over Derby County

Armed officers from the Ministry of Defence moved swiftly to contain the situation and protect the personnel within the compound. Councillor Steve Pitt, head of Portsmouth City Council, criticized the individual behind the threat, describing the act as a selfish pursuit of personal gratification that unnecessarily endangered lives. He expressed hope that investigations would reveal no deeper or more sinister motives behind the call.

Royal Navy Staff Evacuated And Searched

Security officials conducted a thorough sweep of the buildings at HMS Excellent to check for any explosive devices or suspicious items. Sailors and civilian staff were temporarily evacuated from the command centre as a precautionary measure during the detailed search. The extensive sweep confirmed that no devices were found, and the all-clear was given once the area was deemed safe for re-entry.

Advertisement

The Navy Command Headquarters is located at this shore base and oversees the direction and management of the entire Royal Navy in the United Kingdom. The facility also hosts essential training institutions, including the Defence Diving School and the Phoenix Damage Repair Instructional Unit. The evacuation impacted these training facilities as staff were removed from the premises during the height of the alert.

Investigation Into Phone Hoax Launched

An official investigation has now been launched to identify the source of the threatening phone call and determine who is responsible for the incident. The Royal Navy confirmed that the security incident has concluded and the base remains fully operational following the completion of the safety checks. Staff members have returned to the command centre, and normal operations have resumed without further delay.

A Royal Navy spokesman emphasized that the safety of personnel and the public was the top priority during the unfolding events. They acknowledged the disruption caused but reiterated that the investigation into the hoax is ongoing. The incident ended without any injuries reported, and authorities are working to bring the perpetrator to justice for the waste of emergency resources and the fear caused to naval staff.