The HMS Vengeance crew endured extreme isolation during a record 217-day patrol. This article details the physical and mental health strategies used to sustain the crew.

The HMS Vengeance has completed a historic 217-day continuous underwater patrol, marking the longestSuch duration ever recorded for a Royal Navy vessel. The £6billion submarine returned to HM Naval Base Clyde in Faslane, Scotland, on Sunday, bringing home its crew of 140 sailors who had been isolated beneath the waves for an unprecedented period. This deployment exceeded the previous record held by HMS Vanguard, which spent 205 days underwater earlier in the year.

Crew Health Strategies and Sunlight Substitutes

To combat the extreme isolation and lack of natural light, the Royal Navy provided specialized support systems for the HMS Vengeance crew. Sailors were equipped with SAD lamps that emit a soft orange glow to simulate sunlight and help regulate their circadian rhythms. These lamps are designed to maintain the internal body clock, ensuring that the crew retains a sense of day and night despite being submerged. The absence of sunlight also necessitated the use of vitamin D tablets and fortified orange juice to prevent deficiencies linked to bone pain, fatigue, and weakened immunity.

Also read HMS Vengeance returns to Faslane after record 217 days submerged on Trident patrol

Further medical interventions included blue light glasses to strengthen the sailors' perception of evening and prevent sleep disruption. The confined environment posed significant risks, including dermatitis from dry air, dehydration, and respiratory irritation from higher carbon dioxide levels. Muscle and joint pain were also common due to cramped cabins and 6ft-long beds, leading to jokes among the crew about "turning grey" during the ordeal.

Government Officials Welcome Submarine Home

Upon the arrival of the HMS Vengeance at HM Naval Base Clyde in Faslane, Scotland, First Secretary of State Louise Haigh and Defence Secretary Wes Streeting welcomed the crew. The two government officials were seen aboard the vessel in Gare Loch as it completed its Continuous At Sea Deterrent patrol. Their visit highlighted the strategic importance of the nuclear-armed submarine and the dedication required for such extended deployments. Families and friends also gathered to embrace their loved ones after the long separation.

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Expert Advice on Fitness and Mental Wellbeing

Dr Lee Romer, a reader in human and applied physiology at Brunel University of London, emphasized the creativity required to maintain fitness on board. With limited space and equipment, submariners must rely on exercise bikes, weights, and bodyweight exercises like press-ups and squats. Maintaining cardiovascular fitness and muscle strength is challenging given the demanding work schedules and restricted physical activity areas. Dr Romer noted that consistent exercise routines, combined with good nutrition, are vital for physical recovery during prolonged deployments.

Professor Neil Greenberg, a former Royal Navy officer and professor of defence mental health at King's College London, highlighted the psychological toll of the 217-day patrol. He warned that submariners miss critical family milestones, particularly if they have young children, making reintegration into civilian life complex. Prof Greenberg suggested that the best immediate support comes from colleagues who have shared similar experiences. He urged the Royal Navy to monitor the mental health of both the crew and their families to ensure a smooth transition back to normal life after such a rigorous mission.