HMV Boss Sounds Alarm on UK High Street Taxes and Urges Fairer Treatment for Retailers

Phil Halliday, managing director of HMV, criticizes UK government policies, particularly tax burdens, that disproportionately affect High Street retailers. He advocates for a more equitable tax system and highlights the importance of supporting physical stores amidst the rise of online competition. He emphasizes the value of the entertainment and music retail chain, highlighting the increasing demand for music and merchandise, as well as the impact of concerts on local businesses.

Phil Halliday, the managing director of HMV , the entertainment and music chain, is optimistic about the future, especially given the 'fervent' demand for music and merchandise, notably from K-Pop sensations like Blackpink, whose music and merchandise are boosted by their recent concerts. Halliday sees a strong sense of community among K-Pop fans, which aligns with HMV 's strategy of offering community-focused experiences.

However, his primary concern centers on the challenges facing the UK High Street, particularly regarding tax burdens. He voices his frustration at what he perceives as unfair taxation and government policies, citing the Chancellor's approach to retail as 'quite easy pickings'. He believes that the current tax structure disproportionately affects High Street operators compared to their online counterparts, such as Amazon and Apple. Halliday advocates for a more equitable distribution of the tax burden, emphasizing that the High Street has already borne a significant share of tax increases. He argues that the current government policies, especially the Employer National Insurance tax raid and proposed business rates reforms, are detrimental to the retail sector and could lead to shop closures, job losses, and reduced consumer spending. He warns that these reforms, intended to level the playing field between physical stores and online retailers, may inadvertently harm the 'anchor' stores that drive foot traffic to the High Street and support the vibrant ecosystem of retail. He stresses the need for adjustments to ensure the reforms achieve their intended purpose of supporting bricks and mortar retail.\HMV's flagship store in London's Oxford Street serves as a prime example of a thriving retail hub, having reopened in 2023 after a period of uncertainty. The store, which originally opened in 1921, has successfully adapted to the changing market by offering a diverse range of products. Beyond music, it stocks CDs, DVDs, vinyl records, merchandise such as T-shirts and socks, books, trading cards, figurines, and anime and Marvel character items. The company experienced a renaissance, fueled by the resurgence in demand for physical media and rescued by Canadian billionaire Doug Putman in 2019. The Oxford Street store's reopening significantly boosted HMV's sales in the previous year. Halliday highlights the value of limited-edition merchandise in attracting music fans, who are visiting London from across Britain and overseas for concerts. The concert business is significant in London, and big artists like Billie Eilish and Oasis have performed in the capital and around the UK. He further explains how these events generate a boom in spending. Music fans fly in from all over the world to spend a couple of days in London before the gigs, and they end up visiting record shops, pubs and bars and thus contributing to the whole experience. Last year, a record-breaking 23.5 million music fans traveled to the UK, spending approximately £10 billion on artists like Taylor Swift and Charli XCX.\In an interview, Halliday talks about the surprising and unpredictable tastes of music fans, referencing the enduring popularity of classic albums such as Arctic Monkeys' AM, Pink Floyd's The Dark Side Of The Moon, Fleetwood Mac's Rumours, and Oasis's Definitely, Maybe, which continue to sell well. Furthermore, HMV is also expanding into other areas. HMV started selling books in November to benefit from a post-pandemic reading boom among younger readers, which has been fueled by social media. The company is trying to adapt to the current culture to stay alive, which is why they introduced new product lines. Also, he thinks that High Street needs to be protected. He has strong hopes for HMV, and although he points out some negatives, he still expects the firm to thrive. He strongly believes that retail should pay a bit like everyone else, but it pays more than any other sector





