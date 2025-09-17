Hoggin's at the Park Secures Later Opening Hours as Liverpool Welcomes Freshers

Hoggin's, an Irish pub chain known for its 80s and Irish music blend, has extended its city center venue's opening hours to 3am, catering to Liverpool's Freshers Week.

Hoggin’s, a traditional Irish pub chain with a focus on 80s and Irish music, has secured later opening hours for its new city centre venue, Hoggin’s at the Park, located on Seel Street , Liverpool . The pub, part of the Liverpool -based pub group Circle and Hen, was initially granted a licence in June to trade from midday until midnight. However, in anticipation of the influx of students returning for Freshers Week , the owners have successfully extended the hours from midnight to 3am.

Calum P, General Manager, expressed excitement about the extended license, stating that it enables the planning of new events and promotions at the site. He added that they look forward to welcoming both students and anyone seeking a unique experience to Hoggin’s at the Park. \Launched in June, Hoggin’s at the Park will host its ‘Freshers WTF Week’ event from September 18th to 20th. The new venue joins Hoggin’s existing location in Old Swan, which opened in 2020. In June, Hoggin’s officials highlighted the vibrant city center of Liverpool as the perfect location to expand their brand, emphasizing the popularity of their existing Old Swan pub as a successful Irish themed site in the local area. \This latest venture coincides with the arrival of Temple Tavern, another Irish-themed venue in Liverpool, which opened in the former Reiss store in the Cavern Quarter in June. Temple Tavern boasts a distinctive interior featuring exposed red brick walls adorned with vintage photographs, clocks, and trinkets, creating a dark and atmospheric setting. The venue offers live music sessions throughout the week, showcasing traditional Irish music and attracting musicians to play together. Split over two floors, Temple Tavern promises to create 30 new roles, full-time and part-time. Their drinks menu highlights a curated selection of over 30 Irish whiskeys. With a commitment to offering prices comparable to local pubs, Temple Tavern aims to establish itself as a unique venue in Liverpool’s city center





EchoWhatsOn / 🏆 74. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hoggin's Liverpool Irish Pub Freshers Week Seel Street

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Urgent 'call 999' plea in search for missing teen not seen since last monthRhianna Shove is known to visit Preston, Skelmersdale, Liverpool, Walton, Everton and Bootle

Read more »

Ryanair rival adds new flights to Canary Island destination just axed by Irish airlineVueling and other low-coast airlines have increased their Canary Islands flights following Ryanair's Tenerife North Airport exit.

Read more »

Eoin Hayes: Irish politician sorry over Barack Obama blackface costumeEoin Hayes' party leader says she is 'disappointed' over pictures if him dressed up as former US President Barack Obama in 2009.

Read more »

Free online guide launched for students renting houses in BelfastNew guide on tenants’ rights launched ahead of Freshers’ Week

Read more »

Open air venue secures later hours for students to enjoyThe venue has secured a 3am license just in time for Freshers

Read more »

Bob Geldof reveals why he won't run for Irish presidencyThe Boomtown Rat musician said he'd spoken to the Irish PM about being the candidate for the Fianna Fail Party, but decided he didn't have time. He's also relieved Conor McGregor won't be running.

Read more »