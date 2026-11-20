Warner Bros. Studio Tour London unveils the annual Hogwarts in the Snow display featuring new Wizard's Chess scene and exclusive evening dining experience for guests visiting the magical estate.

Warner Bros. Studio Tour London - The Making of Harry Potter officially unveiled its annual festive transformation, titled Hogwarts in the Snow, with a high-profile launch event attended by cast members and celebrities. The iconic school of witchcraft and wizardry received its seasonal makeover, featuring towering Christmas trees, flying witches, and the return of the beloved seasonal feast decorations that have become a staple of the attraction. Kaya Scodelario was among the first public figures to witness the spectacular transformation, highlighting the enduring popularity of the franchise among its original stars.

Transformed Sets and Celebrity Guests

Actress Katie Piper experienced the magic firsthand, noting the towering Christmas trees, intricate baubles, and ornaments that decorate the sets. She also admired the flying witches and the iconic flaming Christmas puddings that add a dynamic element to the Great Hall display. Actor Anna Williamson and dancer Nathan Massey were similarly spellbound by the fabulously decorated Great Hall, where the visual spectacle of giant flaming puddings creates a warm and inviting atmosphere for visitors.

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The festive celebration continued with behind-the-scenes access for actors Gemma Whelan and professional Strictly Come Dancing pros Neil Jones, Julian Caillon, and Alexis Warr. Tinchy Stryder attended with his family, posing in front of the snow-topped model of Hogwarts, which serves as a central visual anchor for the outdoor displays. Helen George was also pictured admiring one of the fabulously decorated Christmas trees, emphasizing the detailed attention given to every corner of the studio grounds during the holiday season.

New 2026 Features and Wizard Chess Scene

A major highlight of the 2026 announcement is the introduction of a new scene featuring the game of Wizard's Chess. This set piece recreates the moment when Harry and Ron play the living chess game before Hermione heads home for Christmas in the film Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. This addition provides fans with a fresh visual narrative and deepens the immersion into the specific events of the early films in the series.

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The visitor experience extends beyond the main castle, with Diagon Alley undergoing its own festive refresh. Visitors can now peruse Christmas-themed shop windows and walk across snow-dusted cobbles, creating a cohesive winter wonderland atmosphere throughout the entire tour route. The combination of familiar landmarks with new seasonal details ensures that returning guests have fresh reasons to revisit the studio.

Exclusive Evening Events and Dining Options

Warner Bros. Studio Tour London is expanding its offerings with new features scheduled for 2026, including the Bubbles in the Backlot area. This new venue will allow guests to enjoy warm mulled drinks in a dedicated social space, enhancing the comfort and enjoyment of the evening visit. The addition of this drinking area complements the overall festive theme and provides a cozy spot for families and friends to gather.

Furthermore, the studio is hosting a new evening event called Dinner in the Great Hall. This exclusive experience allows guests to enjoy a three-course meal within the enchanted set, offering a unique opportunity to dine in the very location where the Hogwarts feasts are filmed. After the meal, guests can explore the Studio Tour after hours, providing a quieter and more intimate view of the magical sets without the daytime crowds.

Neil Jones and his partner Chyna Mills, along with their daughter Havana, were among those getting into the spirit of the season at the launch. Their attendance underscores the event's appeal to families seeking holiday entertainment. The success of these new features, including the Wizard's Chess scene and the dining experience, positions the Warner Bros. Studio Tour as a leading destination for Harry Potter fans during the winter months.