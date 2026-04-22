Holiday Skincare Security: What You Need to Know Before You Fly

Travellers are being warned about the potential pitfalls of bringing skincare products through airport security, with experts highlighting often-overlooked liquid restrictions and the importance of preparation.

The approaching summer holiday season sees a surge in international travel, and with it, a growing concern among skincare enthusiasts about navigating airport security with their extensive beauty regimens.

While many travellers meticulously plan their wardrobes and itineraries, the complexities of transporting skincare products often receive less attention. Experts at Landys Chemist are highlighting potential pitfalls that holidaymakers may encounter when attempting to bring their favourite creams, serums, and treatments through airport security checkpoints. The core issue revolves around liquid restrictions, which are often more encompassing than travellers realize. Skincare specialist Rhysa Phommachanh emphasizes that the definition of a 'liquid' extends beyond traditional formulations.

Anything that can be spread, rubbed, or sprayed is generally subject to the standard carry-on liquid rules. This includes a wide array of popular skincare formats, such as jellies, balms, and sticks – all categorized as liquids by security personnel. Even seemingly solid items like sheet masks and eye patches fall under these restrictions due to their moisture content.

Non-compliance with these regulations can lead to significant travel disruptions, ranging from delays at security to the confiscation of beloved skincare items. A common attempt to circumvent the 100ml rule involves decanting larger products into smaller, travel-sized containers.

However, this practice can backfire if the containers are not clearly labelled. Unmarked bottles immediately raise suspicion and often necessitate manual inspection by security staff, adding to queue times and potentially causing delays.

Furthermore, pressurised skincare products, including facial mists, setting sprays, and spray sunscreens, are particularly prone to scrutiny and may require additional examination. The ever-changing landscape of airport regulations adds another layer of complexity. Updated liquid restrictions are being implemented across the country, and different airports may operate under slightly varying guidelines.

Therefore, proactive research is essential before embarking on a journey. Travellers should consult the specific regulations of each airport they will be passing through to ensure a smooth security experience. To minimize potential issues and streamline the travel process, skincare professionals recommend a pragmatic approach to packing. Rhysa Phommachanh, as reported by the Express, suggests prioritizing simplicity and focusing on essential hydration.

A pared-down routine consisting of basic items like lip balm, a lightweight moisturizer, and a hydrating facial mist is often sufficient to maintain skin health during travel without exceeding liquid allowances or creating unnecessary complications. Overloading carry-on luggage with an extensive skincare collection can not only lead to security challenges but also potentially overwhelm the skin barrier, especially during long-haul flights.

The cabin environment can be particularly drying, and a minimalist approach allows the skin to breathe and adapt without being subjected to a multitude of active ingredients. Ultimately, a little preparation and a focus on essential skincare can ensure a stress-free and enjoyable travel experience. It's about striking a balance between maintaining a skincare routine and adhering to airport security protocols, allowing travellers to arrive at their destination feeling refreshed and ready to explore





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