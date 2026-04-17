Holiday Style Update: Ditch Dated Trends for a Chic, Modern Vacation Wardrobe

Elevate your holiday attire by swapping out tired staples like kaftans and denim shorts for more contemporary options. Discover how simple changes can refresh your look from poolside to evening.

Packing for a holiday can often be a sartorial challenge. Unlike our daily workwear or outfits for nights out, vacation ensembles are typically purchased less frequently, leading many to fall back on familiar, perhaps slightly outdated, pieces or resort to last-minute, uninspired beachwear purchases. The consequence? A wardrobe that feels frozen in time, reminiscent of trends from years past.

Items such as kaftans and denim shorts, while once popular, now possess the power to instantly date your holiday look. Fortunately, a few strategic substitutions can breathe new life into your entire vacation wardrobe, ensuring you feel effortlessly modern and perfectly polished for those enviable poolside snaps. Let's address the kaftan: it's not inherently a fashion faux pas, and indeed, it once enjoyed a significant moment, offering a seemingly effortless cover-up option. However, by around 2018, the kaftan began to feel somewhat excessive. Today, finding one that isn't overwhelmingly voluminous, brightly patterned, and adorned with tassels, reminiscent of certain television characters, proves a difficult task. Furthermore, their shapeless nature can be less than flattering, often creating an illusion of greater size rather than accentuating the figure, a desirable outcome when at the beach or pool. This prevalent hippy-dippy aesthetic can easily tip into looking dated or like a default, unoriginal holiday uniform. A more current and equally convenient alternative is a linen shorts and shirt set. The inherent coordination of co-ords lends an air of considered style. The structured silhouette of the shirt elegantly balances the relaxed nature of the shorts, ensuring that even an oversized fit doesn't overwhelm the wearer in the same way a shapeless kaftan might. This versatile ensemble can be worn open over swimwear, buttoned up for lunch, or even elevated with sandals for a chic, understated evening look, embodying that coveted Scandi-inspired nonchalance. For instance, the Next Two Piece Coord Shirt and Shorts Set priced at £30 offers a stylish option, as does the M&S Pure Cotton Lace Insert Beach Shirt and Shorts for £66. Another holiday staple that warrants a re-evaluation is the denim shorts. While undeniably versatile and a long-standing favourite in many wardrobes, their suitability for anything beyond a festival setting for younger individuals is questionable. For adult women by the pool, they often prove less than ideal for actual holiday comfort. They can cling uncomfortably, ride up, and lack the easy, breezy feel essential in hot weather. The thick, often stiff material restricts movement and can make one feel perpetually self-conscious, constantly adjusting to find comfort as their nether regions struggle to breathe. This is a far cry from the effortless vibe desired on vacation. A far more contemporary and comfortable switch is to opt for boxer shorts. These offer a looser, lighter alternative and have been embraced by style icons such as Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid for their laid-back appeal. The boyish silhouette exudes an off-duty, effortlessly cool vibe, and their non-restrictive fit is significantly more flattering than skin-tight denim. Paired with an oversized shirt or a simple tank top, they create an air of nonchalant elegance that denim shorts rarely achieve anymore. Consider options like the Uniqlo Linen Boxer Shorts with Button at £24.90, or the John Lewis Seersucker Stripe Cotton Boxer (Three Pack) now £12.60, originally £28. When it comes to footwear, the gladiator sandal is a swift route to an outdated aesthetic, often resembling styles from years ago. The myriad of straps and intricate wrapping add unnecessary fuss to an outfit. Beyond their dated appearance, they can also visually shorten the legs by cutting off the limb at unflattering points, making them appear stouter. It's a style best left in the past. In contrast, minimal leather sandals offer a clean, simple, and versatile choice that complements any outfit without dominating it. A basic pair in black or tan provides a go-to option that requires minimal thought, instantly lending a more current feel to your look. This approach embodies a low-effort, understated chic that is perfect for the relaxed holiday setting. M&S Leather Mule Sandals are available for £26, while The White Company offers Thongs for £95. Finally, the ubiquitous denim jacket, while often packed with good intentions, frequently fails to earn its place once on holiday. Its weight can be excessive for warmer climates, its stiffness makes it an inconvenient layer, and its cut can often be unflattering around the midriff, creating an unintended, slightly dated effect. A more suitable layering piece would be a lightweight knit or sweatshirt draped casually over the shoulders. This provides warmth when needed but also serves as an interesting visual element without the bulk of a full jacket. Utilizing a lightweight sweater you already own can elevate your look, projecting a more contemporary, fashion-forward image compared to a denim jacket, which can sometimes evoke a more dated, parental style. And for evening wear, those often-chosen thin, floaty, patterned strappy dresses can be surprisingly disappointing in reality. They have a tendency to cling in the wrong places, hang awkwardly in others, and their lack of structure can make them appear flimsy rather than flattering. This creates an awkward in-between state, where the intention is to appear dressed up but the result can be an unflattering, tent-like silhouette. Opting for pieces with more considered design and structure can lead to a much more sophisticated and flattering evening look. For example, a slip dress with a more substantial fabric or a wrap dress with a defined waist can offer a more polished and modern alternative to the ubiquitous thin, patterned strappy styles





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