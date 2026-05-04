Holiday Tax Fears: One in Five Britons May Cancel England Trips

A proposed visitor levy by Labour is causing concern among British holidaymakers, with nearly 20% saying it would deter them from booking a staycation. The hospitality industry warns of a significant drop in domestic tourism if the tax is implemented.

A significant portion of British holidaymakers are expressing concerns over a potential new ' tourist tax ' proposed by the Labour party, with nearly one in five stating it could deter them from booking a holiday within England .

The proposed levy, which could amount to around £100 for a family of four during a summer holiday, has sparked widespread opposition from the hospitality industry and the public alike. UKHospitality warns that the tax, potentially set at either 5 per cent or £2 per person per night, would discourage millions from choosing domestic holidays, leading to reduced spending in tourist destinations.

The government previously conducted a consultation, concluding in February, regarding granting strategic authority mayors in England the power to implement local overnight visitor levies. This would affect a wide range of accommodations, including hotels, bed and breakfasts, campsites, and self-catering properties, adding an extra charge to the cost of a short stay.

While proponents argue that the additional revenue could be reinvested into local infrastructure, transport, and the visitor economy, critics fear it will negatively impact tourism and disproportionately affect families. Several international cities, such as Paris and Barcelona, already impose similar tourist taxes, and Edinburgh is set to introduce a 5 per cent levy on the first five nights of accommodation starting July 24.

However, concerns remain that English mayors lack the financial resources to match international investment without new revenue streams. A planned levy in Bournemouth, set for July 2024, is currently paused due to an ongoing appeal. The recent poll conducted by Stack Data Strategy, surveying 10,005 individuals for UKHospitality, reveals a substantial level of opposition to the proposed visitor levy. A striking 18 per cent of respondents indicated that the new levies would prevent them from booking a holiday in England.

Overall, 56 per cent of British adults oppose the tax, while only 24 per cent support it. Regional variations in opposition are also evident, with Greater Lincolnshire showing the highest level of resistance at 59 per cent, likely influenced by the presence of Reform UK's Andrea Jenkyns as mayor. Coastal areas like Devon and Torbay (58 per cent opposition) and Hull and East Yorkshire and the North East (57 per cent opposition) also demonstrate strong disapproval.

Opposition is comparatively lower in the West of England (53 per cent) and London (51 per cent), although still representing a majority. Allen Simpson, CEO of UKHospitality, emphasized the poll's significance as a warning to MPs considering supporting the tax, highlighting its unpopularity among constituents, its potential to deter domestic tourism, and its disproportionate impact on families.

He referenced Chancellor Rachel Reeves' statement that 'being able to pay for a holiday should never be too much to ask,' arguing that the tax would make holidays unaffordable for many. Simpson concluded by advocating for relaxing holidays, not taxing them. Political reactions to the proposed levy have been sharply divided.

Robert Jenrick, Treasury spokesman for Reform UK, strongly condemned the tax, labeling it as detrimental to seaside resorts and predicting it would prevent up to one in five Britons from holidaying in England. He affirmed that no Reform UK mayors would enforce the tax, emphasizing the party's commitment to allowing people to enjoy their leisure time without excessive taxation.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government responded by dismissing the poll as based on speculation, stating that the final design of the visitor levy remains undecided. They reiterated their belief that the levy would benefit tourist areas by providing additional funding for local priorities. The debate surrounding the visitor levy underscores the complex balance between generating revenue for local authorities and maintaining the affordability and attractiveness of domestic tourism.

The potential economic consequences for the hospitality sector and the impact on families' holiday plans remain central concerns as the government considers its next steps. The future of the levy hinges on addressing these concerns and finding a solution that supports both local investment and a thriving tourism industry within England





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