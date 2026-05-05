Holidaymaker Exposes 'Creepy' Scuba Diving Instructor for Alleged Inappropriate Behavior Underwater

A content creator and lifeguard from Los Angeles has shared shocking footage of a scuba diving instructor in Egypt allegedly touching her inappropriately during a dive. Rasha Mediene, who was on a solo trip, claims the instructor's actions made her feel vulnerable and uncomfortable. The video has gone viral, sparking discussions about safety and respect in scuba diving.

A holidaymaker has exposed a scuba diving instructor for alleged inappropriate behavior during an underwater session in Egypt. Rasha Mediene, a 31-year-old content creator and lifeguard from Los Angeles, California, was on a solo trip when she signed up for a €350 scuba diving course on March 1.

The instructor initially respected her boundaries, refraining from hugging her due to Ramadan and her Muslim faith. However, once underwater, the situation took a disturbing turn. Mediene, who was recording the dive, claims the instructor began holding her hand in a way that made her uncomfortable. The footage shows the two swimming together, with the instructor appearing to place his hand on her behind and then her leg.

Despite her attempts to push him away, he continued to grasp her legs, seemingly preventing her from moving away. Mediene described feeling vulnerable, as she was unfamiliar with the oxygen equipment and alone in the water with the instructor. After the dive, the instructor allegedly tried to impress her by offering to drive her home in his fast car, but she declined and returned to her hotel.

Upon reviewing the footage, Mediene was shocked by the instructor's actions and decided to share the video on social media, where it has since garnered over three million views. The instructor later contacted her, denying any wrongdoing and questioning why people were accusing him of inappropriate behavior. Mediene, who is experienced in water safety, emphasized that she felt powerless in the situation, as she could not simply walk away while underwater.

She also noted that the incident occurred during Ramadan, a time when Muslims are expected to maintain calm and self-control. Mediene has since urged women to thoroughly research scuba diving instructors and, if possible, choose female instructors to avoid similar experiences. She stressed that she had shown no signs of flirtation or interest in the instructor, making his behavior even more inexplicable.

The incident has sparked a broader conversation about safety and respect in scuba diving, particularly for solo female travelers





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