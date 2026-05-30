Holkham Beach: The UK's Best Beach for Space and Wild Feel

Holkham Beach in North Norfolk has been crowned 'Beach of the Year' by a national poll of travel experts and international writers have praised its space, wild feel and lack of seafront development. The beach is part of the Holkham National Nature Reserve and the Norfolk Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, which keeps development at bay.

Ask people to name the best beach in the UK and you will hear dozens of favourites, from Cornish surf breaks to Scottish coves. Yet a sweeping stretch on the North Norfolk coast keeps stealing the crown: Holkham Beach .

Part of the Holkham National Nature Reserve and the Norfolk Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, this four-mile ribbon of pale sand sits behind a belt of pinewoods, with nothing but dunes and sky on the horizon. Travel writers and coastal guides return to Holkham Beach year after year when they round up the best beach in the UK.

A national poll of travel experts has crowned Holkham Beach 'Beach of the Year', and international writers have since singled it out as the best beach in the UK for its space, wild feel and total lack of seafront development. The praise tends to focus on how untouched it still looks.

Walk in from the Lady Anne's Drive car park and the path leads through Holkham Pines, then over low dunes, before the beach suddenly opens into a huge, hard-packed expanse. At low tide the sea retreats so far that people look tiny against the sky. Behind the sand, the saltmarsh, dunes and pinewoods form part of the Holkham National Nature Reserve, important for nesting birds and rare plants.

The whole stretch also lies inside the Norfolk Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, which keeps development at bay. Holkham is not the only contender for the title of best beach in the UK, of course. In the Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Awards, Bamburgh Beach in Northumberland has been named the third best beach in the world, according to the Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Awards.

Rhossili Bay on the Gower Peninsula in Wales has enjoyed similar star status after being voted the best beach in the UK and third in Europe in earlier Tripadvisor lists. Its sweep of sand, surf and cliffs draws walkers and photographers from across the country. Time Out's 2026 round-up of what its editors call the most beautiful beaches in the UK, includes all three on its radar.

VisitBritain's own guides tend to underline the same qualities: big skies, birdlife and room to breathe. What sets Holkham apart is how little human architecture intrudes on the view. Where Bamburgh has its cliff-top castle and Rhossili its dramatic headland, Holkham offers only sea, sand, woodland and the changing light, so you can feel a long way from everyday life.

Reaching Holkham Beach usually means driving to the North Norfolk coast, then following signs to the Lady Anne's Drive car park beside Holkham village. From there, a wooden boardwalk and sandy path lead through the trees to the dunes in around 15 to 30 minutes. There is no traditional promenade at the end of that walk, just open sand and, behind you, the pines and saltmarsh.

Facilities sit slightly inland, including The Lookout café and toilets, so most people treat Holkham as a bring-your-own-everything kind of day out. Families often head here for the sheer space, though they need to remember there are no regular lifeguards and the tide moves a long way, so supervision matters. Dog walkers love it too, with large stretches usually dog friendly, subject to seasonal nesting-bird protections on parts of the reserve.

Many regulars love to visit late spring or early autumn, when the light stays soft and the beach feels wide open. Outside high summer the crowds thin, yet the combination of dune, pinewood and long, flat sand still feels like a rare escape





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