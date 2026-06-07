Holly Ditchfield Announces Twin Pregnancy One Year After MAFS UK Split

Married At First Sight UK star Holly Ditchfield reveals she is expecting twins with partner Aaron Summers, a year after her turbulent departure from the show. The reality TV personality shared the news on Instagram, showing off her baby bump and ultrasound scan.

Married At First Sight UK star Holly Ditchfield has announced she is expecting twins with her partner Aaron Summers, just a year after her tumultuous split from the scandal-hit Channel 4 show.

The 31-year-old reality star shared the happy news on Instagram on Saturday, joking that she and Summers had been 'keeping a big secret.

' In the video, the couple danced into the frame to Kim Weston and Marvin Gaye's 'It Takes Two' before holding up an ultrasound scan and two baby grows labeled 'twin 1' and 'twin 2. ' Holly showed off her growing baby bump in a pink coordinated outfit and captioned the post: 'Secrets out #pregnant #twins #2026 #mumanddad.

' She has been dating Aaron since early 2025 and already has two children, Daisy, 12, and Dec, 16, from a previous relationship, while Aaron has three children of his own. Holly rose to fame on Married At First Sight UK in 2024, where she was paired with controversial groom Alex Henry. Their relationship started promisingly, with both declaring satisfaction with the match at the altar.

However, tensions soon emerged as Alex expressed a preference for marrying someone without children and hinted he would be open to swapping wives, leading to several explosive arguments. The situation reached a breaking point during a commitment ceremony when a huge blow-up caused Holly to pack her bags and leave the experiment. After the show, the couple briefly reconciled and were spotted kissing in Manchester, but the reunion did not last.

The announcement comes amid ongoing controversy surrounding Married At First Sight UK. In May, a BBC Panorama documentary featured allegations of rape and sexual misconduct on the show. Three women came forward, including former participant Shona Manderson, who said her on-screen husband Brad Skelly crossed a boundary by ejaculating inside her without consent, leading her to have an abortion. Skelly has maintained he understood he had consent.

Two other female contestants reported being raped by their on-screen husbands; one informed Channel 4 and the production company, but the episodes still aired, and the other described bruises and threats of acid attack. In response, Channel 4 removed all ten series of MAFS UK from its streaming service and commissioned an external review into contributor welfare. The network stated no final decision on the show's future has been made, pending review findings.

Security Minister Dan Jarvis expressed extreme concern, noting it is highly likely the matter will be referred to police. Despite the show's turmoil, Holly Ditchfield is focusing on her growing family. Her pregnancy news has been met with congratulations from fans and former co-stars, marking a positive chapter after a challenging year





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