Holly Hagan Glows in Sizzling Selfie as She Counts Down to Meeting Baby

Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan shares a sizzling shot on Instagram, expressing her eagerness for her baby to arrive. Despite being heavily pregnant during the UK's hottest May day ever recorded, Holly is focusing on the positives and taking in the last moments with her family.

Holly Hagan is eagerly awaiting the arrival of her new baby as she approaches her due date during the UK's hottest May day ever recorded.

The 33-year-old Geordie Shore star has shared a sizzling selfie posing in a lilac bikini to her Instagram, showcasing her blossoming baby bump. She joked that she feels like her sides are going to burst at the seams, but is still savoring the last moments with husband Jacob Byth and their two-year-old son Alpha-Jax before three becomes four. Despite the heatwave, Holly is taking it easy and soaking up the last moments with her loved ones.

Her pregnancy was even more challenging as it came during a difficult time for the reality star following the tragic death of her 19-year-old half-sister Darci Rose Gibson. Holly admitted she was getting 'girl vibes' for the baby and Alpha-Jax had expressed a desire for a sister. Despite worrying about balancing her time with the two children, she's focusing on finding strength to enjoy life and not let her grief hold her back





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Holly Hagan Geordie Shore Pregnancy Baby Jacob Byth Alpha-Jax Darci Rose Gibson Grief Support

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