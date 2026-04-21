Holly Hagan Pays Heartfelt Six-Month Tribute to Late Sister Darci

Reality TV personality Holly Hagan honors her sister Darci six months after her tragic passing, reflecting on their close bond and the legacy she left behind.

Former Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan has opened up about the profound impact of her sister Darci Rose passing away, marking the six-month anniversary of the tragic event with a deeply moving tribute. Darci, who was only 19 years old, died in October after falling critically ill due to a suspected drug-related incident.

Holly, now 33 and currently pregnant with her second child with husband Jacob Blyth, took to social media to share her grief, admitting that the reality of the loss remains difficult to process even half a year later. Through a series of sentimental photographs spanning their childhood to more recent years, Holly reflected on the bond they shared and the void left in their family. The reality star expressed deep sorrow that Darci will never have the chance to meet her niece, who is due to arrive in just a few weeks. Despite the overwhelming sadness, Holly shared that she feels a sense of spiritual connection, believing that her sister is acting as a guardian angel over their family. She emphasized that while she remains the protective big sister, the strength she draws from Darci's memory is what keeps her moving forward during this incredibly challenging chapter of her life. In her poignant message, Holly highlighted the light-hearted and loving personality that defined Darci. She recounted memories of Darci being a wonderful aunt to Holly's two-year-old son, Alpha-Jax, describing moments spent on bouncy castles and the genuine affection they shared. Holly also touched upon Darci's ambitions for the future, noting that her sister had a profound passion for social work and a desire to dedicate her life to helping children. This altruistic nature serves as a comfort to Holly, who feels that her sister is likely continuing that nurturing role in the afterlife. The tribute was not just a reflection on the past, but a promise for the future, with Holly vowing to ensure that her children will grow up knowing the vibrant, beautiful, and hilarious character that their aunt Darci possessed. The family's journey through this trauma has been immense, and Holly has been transparent about the steps she has taken to support her loved ones, including taking on additional work to provide financial stability for her family during their time of mourning. Following the tragic announcement in October, Greater Manchester Police provided details regarding the circumstances of Darci's death, confirming that officers were called to a hospital regarding a 19-year-old woman who had fallen ill after reportedly consuming drugs. Although the passing occurred last year, the investigation into the events remains ongoing as the family navigates their grief. Holly has previously expressed immense gratitude toward the medical staff at Manchester Royal Infirmary, acknowledging that the care provided to her sister allowed the family the precious opportunity to be by her side during her final moments. She continues to honor Darci by sharing stories of her unique quirks, such as her forgetfulness around the house or her carefree attitude, which add a human touch to the tragic narrative. By choosing to celebrate the life of her sister rather than just mourning her departure, Holly is fostering a legacy of love, ensuring that Darci's spirit remains a central part of their family dynamic, forever cherished at the age of nineteen





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