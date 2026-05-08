Holly Madison Reveals Intimate Details of Her Relationship with Hugh Hefner

Holly Madison, former Playboy Bunny and star of The Girls Next Door, shares candid details about her sex life and relationship with Hugh Hefner, including the dynamics of their group sex nights and the challenges of living in the Playboy Mansion.

Holly Madison , the former Playboy Bunny and star of The Girls Next Door , recently opened up about her tumultuous relationship with Playboy founder Hugh Hefner during an appearance on Kristin Cavallari’s Let’s Be Honest podcast.

Madison, who moved into the Playboy Mansion in 2001 and became Hefner’s 'number one girl' for seven years, described the environment as isolating and cult-like in her 2015 memoir. Despite the glamorous facade portrayed on the reality show, Madison revealed that she struggled under Hefner’s strict rules and eventually left the mansion in 2008 when it became clear he would neither marry her nor have children with her.

During the podcast, Madison shared intimate details about her sex life with Hefner, including the frequency of their encounters and the dynamics of their relationship. She explained that in the early days, they would go out twice a week, and sex would always follow their outings.

However, once the show started filming, these outings stopped, which Madison described as a relief. She added that Hefner enjoyed the attention the show brought him, as it provided a new sense of relevance and an ego boost, reducing his need for the compulsive sex nights that had previously been a part of their routine. Madison also discussed the group sex nights that were a part of life at the Playboy Mansion.

She described these nights as awkward and uncomfortable, with the girls taking turns and pretending to be sexually active with each other while giant screens of porn played in the background. Madison admitted that nobody enjoyed these nights and that everyone just wanted to get them over with as quickly as possible.

When asked if she was the first or last in line during these group nights, Madison said there wasn’t really an order, but the routine was generally the same every night. She also revealed that she rarely had to have sex with Hefner one-on-one, as their interactions were often limited to watching movies or Hefner doing crossword puzzles.

In a separate interview on the In Your Dreams Podcast with Owen Thiele, Madison addressed the 50-year age gap between Hefner and his girlfriends. She dismissed the common assumption that an older man’s body would be gross, stating that she had never seen anything of the sort. Madison also shared that her two children, Forest and Rainbow, whom she had with ex-husband Pasquale Rotella, are completely unaware of her Playboy past.

She explained that her children are sheltered and attend a school that does not expose them to such topics. Madison admitted that she is unsure how she will eventually reveal her past to her children, but for now, they remain in the dark about her time at the Playboy Mansion





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