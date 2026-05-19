Holly Madison's New Relationship Sparks Rumors

Holly Madison, a former Playboy centerfold and TV personality, has been linked to Las Vegas attorney Steve Dimopoulos after the two first crossed paths two months earlier. Dimopoulos resembles Madison's ex-partner Zak Bagans, who she dated in June 2019. Although Madison and Bagans separated in 2023, they rekindled their romance briefly.

Playboy vet Holly Madison is dating Las Vegas attorney Steve Dimopoulos who bears a striking resemblance to her ex Zak Bagans . The 46-year-old TV personality, who revealed her split from the Ghost Adventures star last year in March, has now been linked to the lawyer after the pair first crossed paths two months earlier.

Sources told TMZ that Madison and Dimopoulos struck up a romance after meeting in March at Carbone Riviera at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino located on the Las Vegas Strip. Since then, they have been spotted together publicly in the city, such as attending a David Copperfield show last month





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Holly Madison Steve Dimopoulos Zak Bagans Las Vegas Bellagio Hotel & Casino David Copperfield Show Alzheimer's In Midlife

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