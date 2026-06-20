Holly Madison Shares Rare Glimpse Inside Disneyland's Exclusive Club 33

Reality TV star Holly Madison has provided a rare look at Disneyland's ultra-exclusive Club 33, detailing its high membership costs, historical features, and luxurious amenities that attract VIPs

Reality television personality Holly Madison has offered her social media followers a seldom-seen view inside Disneyland 's famed Club 33 , an ultra-private restaurant and club located in Anaheim, California.

Madison, who first gained prominence on the E! series The Girls Next Door, shared images from her visit, captioned with 'Club 33 Alice in Wonderland tea was divine ✨✨✨.

' She was pictured in a pale blue dress and a pearl Chanel necklace, highlighting the establishment's elegant ambiance. The venue, situated at 33 Royal Street in the park's New Orleans Square, is celebrated for its exclusivity, ornate details, and status as the only location within Disneyland that serves alcohol. Club 33 operates as one of the nation's most elite dining institutions, with initiation fees reportedly ranging from $25,000 to $50,000 and annual dues between $10,000 and $15,000.

Membership is capped, with rumors suggesting about 500 members and an additional 800 individuals on a lengthy waitlist. For non-members, the sole way to dine there is by invitation from a current member, who handles all reservations. The access process is tightly controlled, reflecting the club's reputation for utmost discretion and privilege. The club's interior is steeped in history and whimsical design.

It features a spectacular curved grand staircase, Victorian-era decor, and the famed Court of Angels. Original Disney props and antiques, personally selected by Walt Disney and his wife, are displayed throughout. A notable artifact is a non-functional French elevator in the reception area, which Disney commissioned specifically for the building and which has been repurposed as a decorative booth. The dining experience includes a six-course tasting menu blending French and New American cuisine.

Certain areas enforce a no-photography policy and maintain a strict dress code prohibiting shorts, tank tops, or torn jeans. Beyond dining, Club 33 offers members a distinct set of perks. These include private VIP tours of Disneyland, park tickets, and exclusive merchandise access. The unmarked building is identifiable only by a discreet '33' plaque above its entrance, tucked behind the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction.

The club originally opened in May 1967 to host dignitaries, celebrities, and other VIPs. Tragically, Walt Disney passed away just five months before its completion. The venue remains a magnet for high-profile visitors, consistent with the broader celebrity appeal of Disneyland in Anaheim, a frequent destination for stars like Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez, and Jessica Alba.

Madison's connection to luxury and high society stems from her years at the Playboy Mansion as one of Hugh Hefner's primary girlfriends, a period documented from 2005 to 2010 on The Girls Next Door. Her appearance at Club 33 underscores the club's continued allure as a sanctuary for the elite, offering a rare escape from the park's daily crowds of approximately 50,000 visitors.

The combination of historical significance, impeccable service, and absolute privacy maintains its position as one of the world's most extravagant and sought-after private clubs





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