Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty have welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Daphne June Ramsay-Peaty, born on 25 November 2026. The couple announced the news on Instagram with photos and thanked hospital staff.

Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Daphne June Ramsay-Peaty. The couple announced the birth on Instagram on Thursday, sharing two photos: one of Holly holding the newborn in a hospital bed and another of Adam cradling his daughter.

The baby was born on 25 November 2026. In a joint caption, they wrote: Daphne June Ramsay-Peaty, Welcome to the World 25/11/2026. You will forever be our beautiful baby girl and George's baby sister. Thank you to all the Doctors, Nurses and Midwives who made sure we were safe, healthy and happy - we will forever be grateful.

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The couple had previously announced the pregnancy in December 2026, with Holly writing: Baby Ramsay-Peaty coming December 2026. We cannot wait to meet our baby girl. At the time, they shared a photo showing Holly's baby bump as the smiling couple stared into each other's eyes. Holly, 26, is the daughter of chef Gordon Ramsay, while Adam, 31, is an Olympic swimmer.

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The pair married last December in a star-studded ceremony. Holly has five siblings, and she previously told HELLO! that she hoped to have a large family like the one she grew up in. Growing up with the blessing of so many siblings has been so fun, she said. It is five extra best friends built in, so I would love that one day.

Her father Gordon commented on the pregnancy announcement: Congratulations to you both sending lots of love, Dad. I am going to be a very over excited Grandad especially this Christmas. Congratulations poured in from celebrities after the birth announcement. Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, singer Pixie Lott and Team GB sprinter Keely Hodgkinson were among the first to offer their well wishes.

Adam Peaty Family Feud Details

Romeo Beckham, a longtime childhood friend of the Ramsay children, also wrote: Congrats, love ya. However, the happy news comes amid a bitter family feud involving Adam Peaty. Peaty is reportedly not on speaking terms with his parents or extended family. The rift reportedly began in November when Holly's sister Bethany was the only family member to attend his 2025 wedding.

The situation worsened after Holly threw a lavish hen party in Soho Farmhouse in the Cotswolds and did not invite Adam's mother, Caroline. Adam's aunt, Louise Williams, shared a statement on Facebook following the hen do, criticising Holly's divisive and hurtful decision. In a now-deleted post, she wrote: As a bride, you deserve that.

However, as a person, you were divisive and hurtful towards a woman who I have loved and continue to love deeply. She added: You decided, for whatever reason, not to invite her, your prospective mother-in-law, to your hen night, yet Adam invited his father-in-law, your dad, to his stag night. You invited your mum, your sisters, your friends, my niece, but not my sister, your future mother-in-law.

Statement From Peaty Aunt Louise

I have also seen messages passing between her and Adam about this and other matters, and, quite frankly, I expected better of you and definitely of Adam. You have inflicted a hurt on my sister that will take a very long time to heal if ever. Adam later addressed the feud on social media, writing: Over the past few days, a lot has been reported and comments posted about the private life of Holly and myself.

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My sister Bethany has also been targeted. This has been almost entirely one-sided and, in many cases, excessive and intrusive. It has been deeply hurtful and upsetting to read, especially given the false basis upon which we have been targeted. What makes it worse is that it has been encouraged by members of my family.

Adam Peaty Responds To Criticism

He continued: Bethany, Holly and myself cannot go into detail given an ongoing police investigation into serious matters that arose long before recent events. For those who know me personally, you know that I work so hard on trying to improve myself as a person who wants to contribute to making the world a better place.

I am continuing to learn about myself and how I can be the man I want to be; a worthy partner, father, businessman, friend and athlete; even through these challenging times. Adam has since changed his name on Instagram to reflect his married status, placing Ramsay before his given name Peaty, appearing online as Adam Ramsay Peaty. The couple had also announced they were looking forward to starting a family competing under the name Ramsay-Peaty.

Swimmer Rift With Teammates

Michael Gunning, once incredibly close to Adam as a fellow Team GB swimmer, fell out with him around the time of Adam's wedding to Holly. The exact date of the rift is still unknown, but tensions are widely believed to have escalated between the swimmer and his family, which includes his three siblings, Bethany, James and Richard. Despite the family drama, the birth of Daphne June brings joy to the couple.

Holly, who was a bridesmaid to Holly on her big day, was reportedly targeted, and Adam has defended his sister. The couple are now focusing on their new arrival and their life as a family of three, with baby Daphne being George's baby sister.