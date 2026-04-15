Holly Ramsay Cheers On Husband Adam Peaty from Afar After Championship Win

Olympic champion Adam Peaty secured victory in the 100m breaststroke at the Aquatics GB Swimming Championships, with his wife Holly Ramsay sending him support from over 1,000 miles away while on a brand trip in Portugal.

Holly Ramsay has expressed her enthusiastic support for her husband, Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty , following his significant victory at a recent Aquatics GB Swimming Championships event in London. While Adam, a three-time Olympic champion, clinched the 100m breaststroke title on Tuesday night with a world-class time of 58.97 seconds, Holly was unable to attend in person. She was over 1,000 miles away in Portugal, participating in a brand trip with Longchamp.

Despite the distance, the social media influencer made sure to share her pride, posting a snapshot on her phone of herself watching Adam's triumphant moment. She captioned the image with a heartfelt declaration: So proud of you @adamramsaypeaty. 1,008 miles away and wouldn't have missed it for the world. Adam reciprocated the sentiment, reposting Holly's message and adding his own caption: Miss you @hollyramsaypeaty, accompanied by a series of affectionate heart emojis. This win not only signifies a major personal achievement for Adam but also confirms his spot on the Great Britain team for the upcoming European Aquatics Championships in Paris and positions him strongly for a potential triumphant performance at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Earlier in the week, Adam had publicly acknowledged and praised his father-in-law, renowned chef Gordon Ramsay, for a memorable speech delivered at his 2025 wedding. Reports had circulated that Gordon’s speech included a lighthearted jibe regarding Adam’s estranged family. However, Adam, speaking in a new interview with the BBC, surprisingly commented that he found Gordon's words to be hard to beat. Gordon Ramsay himself has denied making any offensive remarks during the wedding speech, though it was suggested he drew an unfavourable comparison between his wife Tana and Adam's mother, Caroline, with a quip about what Adam had to look forward to in his marriage. Despite the reports and his estrangement from his own family, Adam spoke glowingly about the support he receives from the Ramsay family. He remarked that Gordon's ability to make the room laugh is unparalleled and that the family's love and support are incredible. Adam views weddings as occasions that bring together people from all aspects of one's life, a sentiment he felt Gordon's speech embodied. He also drew parallels between the discipline required in his own sport and Gordon's demanding career, noting that Gordon's involvement in Ironman and ultramarathon events in recent years is very inspiring. Adam stated that he looks up to Gordon a lot, particularly appreciating his understanding that in any competitive arena, the results speak for themselves and that hard work is essential for success. Gordon Ramsay, speaking to the Daily Mail, reiterated his assurance that nothing inappropriate was said during his wedding toast. He described his speech as warm and witty, detailing anecdotes about when Adam and Holly first met. He also shared a humorous line about Adam’s awareness of Holly's twin brother, Jack, a Royal Marine, and jokingly cautioned Adam that while he could swim fast, Jack had a boat equipped with a formidable weapon. Gordon emphasized that these were lighthearted jokes intended to entertain. The marriage of Adam and Holly, the eldest daughter of the TV chef, took place at Bath Abbey in December, a ceremony that occurred amidst a reported rift, with Adam's mother and sister Bethany being the only relatives in attendance. Earlier this year, the Ramsay family launched a six-part documentary series chronicling Gordon's culinary endeavors, which included a brief segment featuring Adam and Holly's engagement party, highlighting the complex family dynamics that have been part of the narrative surrounding the couple





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