Holly Valance Displays New Romance with Ex-Bodyguard Grant Gale

Australian actress Holly Valance, known for her role in Neighbours, has been photographed embracing and kissing Grant Gale, a former soldier who previously worked as her bodyguard. The new relationship emerges after her divorce from billionaire Nick Candy and amidst the sale of their former £270 million Chelsea home.

Former Neighbours star Holly Valance has been photographed sharing a passionate public kiss with Grant Gale , a 34-year-old former soldier and combat sports enthusiast from Newport, South Wales. This apparent new romance comes after Ms. Valance's split from billionaire property developer Nick Candy in June of last year, following 13 years of marriage. Significantly, Mr. Gale previously served as a bodyguard at Providence House, the £270 million Chelsea mansion where Ms. Valance and Mr.

Candy resided with their two children. The photographs captured Ms. Valance and Mr. Gale enjoying a relaxed outing in a London park. Ms. Valance, 42, was seen smiling while seated on a bench with Mr. Gale, who draped his black denim jacket around her shoulders to ward off the chill. The intimate moment culminated in Ms. Valance reaching up to kiss Mr. Gale before they walked away hand-in-hand. Ms. Valance's attire included dark sunglasses, black leggings, a top, and Nike trainers, while Mr. Gale was dressed in blue jeans and a white and green top. Mr. Gale's professional background includes military service and a past role in security for the Candy family. Notably, his involvement with a security team protecting Mr. Candy, Ms. Valance, and their children has been confirmed. This new relationship follows a period where Ms. Valance was rumored to be involved with far-Right figure Tommy Robinson, a development that reportedly caused concern among her friends. However, the interaction with Mr. Gale appears to be a genuine romantic connection. Public records indicate Mr. Gale is a director of Pretty Rifle Ltd, a wholesale clothing and footwear company based in Northern Ireland, co-directed by Kenneth Joseph O’Hare. A prior Instagram post allegedly showed Mr. Gale with a firearm, and his social media accounts, including Instagram and Facebook, have since been deleted. The sale of Providence House for approximately £270 million to trading firm boss Suneil Setiya was also recently reported as one of the most expensive property transactions globally





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Holly Valance Grant Gale Nick Candy Celebrity Relationships Former Bodyguard

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