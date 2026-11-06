Holly Willoughby and Beauty Pie Launch Wylde Moon Bodycare Duo in Autumn 2026

Holly Willoughby partners with Beauty Pie to release the Wylde Moon (Borrowed From The) Wild Dreamy Bodycare Duo, blending signature scents with high-performance formulas.

Presenter Holly Willoughby has expanded her beauty portfolio by collaborating with Beauty Pie to launch the (Borrowed From The) Wild Dreamy Bodycare Duo this autumn. The new collection features the Hand and Body Wash and the Body Cream, both infused with Willoughby's signature Wylde Moon fragrance. This partnership marks a return for the two brands after previous successful collaborations in 2023 and 2024.

The (Borrowed From The) Wild Dreamy Bodycare Duo

The (Borrowed From The) Wild Dreamy Bodycare Duo includes the Hand and Body Wash and the Body Cream, designed to provide a luxurious and soothing experience during the colder months. The Hand and Body Wash is priced at thirty pounds, with a reduced member price of eighteen pounds, while the Body Cream is offered at forty-two pounds, down from the standard member price of twenty-five pounds. These products are crafted to deliver high-performance skincare while incorporating the aromatic profile of Wylde Moon, creating an elevated shower routine that focuses on self-care and relaxation.

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Holly Willoughby's Beauty Philosophy

Holly Willoughby emphasizes integrating self-care into daily routines rather than treating it as an additional task. She suggests focusing on small moments, such as making coffee or taking a shower, to practice slowing down and avoiding multitasking. For Willoughby, self-care is about the act of stopping and being present, whether it involves walking the dog or enjoying a bath. This approach aligns with her broader lifestyle brand, Wylde Moon, which aims to promote mental well-being through simple, mindful practices.

The Origin of Wylde Moon Fragrance

Wylde Moon began with a focus on fragrance, with Willoughby intending to create a scent that serves as an all-rounder for any occasion. The development of the signature scent required significant time to perfect, aiming to evoke a feeling of comfort and reassurance, likened to having someone's hands on your shoulders. Willoughby's collaboration with Beauty Pie introduced her to advanced skincare, transforming her previous basic routine into a more sophisticated regimen. She discovered the effectiveness of Beauty Pie's bestsellers, which kept her skin hydrated and soft, leading her to incorporate Wylde Moon's fragrance into these products for an enhanced sensory experience.

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Scent Composition and Sensory Experience

The fragrance features a blend of aromatic herbs, fresh florals, and warm woods, with specific notes including mint, geranium, blackcurrant, and bergamot. Willoughby describes the scent as uplifting, with the steam from a shower amplifying the aroma of mint and geranium. She appreciates how the layered application of the body wash, body cream, and fragrance creates a lasting scent throughout the day. The scent composition is designed to reset the senses, encouraging deep breathing and providing a moment of calm, reminiscent of the fresh, green smell after rain.

Impact on Beauty and Lifestyle Markets

This collaboration highlights the growing integration of mental wellness into the beauty industry, with products designed to offer both skincare benefits and aromatic therapy. The success of previous partnerships between Holly Willoughby and Beauty Pie suggests a strong market interest in celebrity-led beauty products that emphasize quality and value. As autumn 2026 approaches, the release of the (Borrowed From The) Wild Dreamy Bodycare Duo is expected to appeal to consumers seeking luxurious yet accessible self-care options. The limited-time offers and member discounts further incentivize purchases, reinforcing the brand's strategy of providing luxury without the high price tag.