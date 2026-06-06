Holly Willoughby and Michael McIntyre Watch Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying

Holly Willoughby and Michael McIntyre watched the Monaco Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday. Holly looked effortlessly chic in a light blue playsuit and teamed the look with sunglasses and tan sandals. Meanwhile, George Russell's title dreams were in danger after his Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli took pole for the Monaco Grand Prix.

Holly Willoughby and Michael McIntyre watched the Monaco Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday alongside comedian and Formula 1 icons including Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton .

Holly looked effortlessly chic in a light blue playsuit which had broderie anglaise detailing. She teamed the look with sunglasses and tan sandals.

Meanwhile, George Russell's title dreams were in danger of toppling into the harbour after his Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli took pole for the Monaco Grand Prix and left him for dead. Russell qualified a distant sixth, four-tenths back from the Italian teenager whose sheer pace is threatening to romp away with the season's spoils. Pre-season championship favourite Russell struggled all afternoon, complaining about a lack of grip.

Max Verstappen was second quickest and Lewis, third best for Ferrari - the seven-time champion's hopes of a first win for Ferrari alive if not shining as brightly as he might have hoped for after setting the quickest time in Friday's practice. Charles Leclerc, the hometown favourite, qualified fourth in the other red car, while Red Bull's Isack Hadjar was fifth fastest.

Lewis Hamilton's girlfriend Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe watched on from the Ferrari garage as he takes third on the grid. Lewis is hopeful he can provide an upset to take the 106th win of his career and break his Ferrari duck. He said: 'You know how these races go. It's very, very difficult.

I hope we can get a really good start and maybe apply some pressure. I probably need rain. But nothing's impossible.

'It is a shame that this race is normally a procession, in the sense of following one another. The car is overheating; the brakes are overheating with the way the track is.

'But I'll try to get in there and hassle these two (Antonelli and Verstappen) as much as I can and force them into not making certain corners.





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