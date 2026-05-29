Holly Willoughby Baskes in May Heatwave as Family Celebrations Take Center Stage

Holly Willoughby enjoys a record-breaking heatwave and shares family moments, while preparing a digital career comeback.

Holly Willoughby , the former This Morning presenter, made the most of May's record-breaking heatwave on Thursday, showcasing her enviable figure in a black bandeau bikini top while preparing a healthy Greek salad.

The 45-year-old television personality took to Instagram with a stunning snap, her natural beauty on full display as she went makeup-free, complemented by a wide-brimmed hat.

'It's a Greek salad kinda day,' she captioned the post, capturing the essence of the sunny weather that saw temperatures soar to 35°C at London's Kew Gardens and Heathrow Airport, smashing previous records for the month. The heatwave provided the perfect backdrop for family celebrations, as Holly's mother, Linda, marked her 78th birthday with a glamorous Instagram post.

Linda, who bears a striking resemblance to her daughter, posed in a sparkly red dress and heart-shaped sunglasses, accessorized with a gold Cartier bracelet and earrings. Holly's sister, Kelly, 47, shared the snap with a heartfelt tribute: 'Mama. Happy 78! You are the dream.

@hollywilloughby thank our lucky stars every day that you are ours. Love you.

' This came shortly after Holly herself had posted a gushing birthday tribute to Kelly earlier this month, sharing a throwback photo of the pair and calling her sister 'beautiful' and 'best friend. ' Kelly, who serves as managing director of Holly's wellness brand Wylde Moon, also co-writes children's books with her sister. The family festivities continued with Kelly's husband David Foster's lavish Studio 54 themed 50th birthday bash, held in Sussex.

Holly attended in a pink feathered mini dress and black platform heels, sharing a slew of snaps from the sun-soaked garden party. She gave fans a glimpse of her father Brian's moustache, grown especially for the occasion, and captioned the post: 'Last night Studio 54 came to Sussex as we celebrated my brother-in-law turning 50! Happy birthday Dave we love you!

Best dressed of the night goes to my ever beautiful Mamma and bonus prize for Dad who grew back his legendary Tash for one night only!

' She added: '@ladywilloughby … seriously think you need to consider a fringe, beauty!!! What a party, surrounded by friends and family… just the best.

' Amid the family celebrations, Holly has been teasing an exciting new career venture. On Monday, she shared selfies while cycling a Lime Bike in London, revealing she had attended a 'brilliant meeting' about a 'really exciting' new project.

'Found a patch of sun in between the rain… good old London weather! Just had a brilliant meeting about a project I'm really excited about… things are happening at quite the pace! Can't wait to bring it to life and share it with you,' she wrote. According to reports, Holly is distancing herself from ITV to focus on digital content, producing and presenting her own online show.

Her increased social media activity, sharing holiday snaps and wardrobe highlights, aligns with this pivot away from traditional television. The move underscores her ambition to harness the power of online platforms, a strategy that industry insiders say is crucial for her post-This Morning career





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Holly Willoughby Heatwave Family Birthday Instagram Digital Project

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